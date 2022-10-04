Naloxone to Be Made Available at All Culver City Unified K-12 Schools in Coming Weeks

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health providing doses of naloxone at no cost to the District in response to the ongoing epidemic

The Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) has announced that naloxone (Narcan) will be made available at all K-12 schools in the coming weeks.

According to CCUSD officials, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is providing the doses of naloxone at no cost to the District in response to the epidemic of overdoses that have become all too common in local communities. In addition, the district announced that school nurses are now authorized to administer Narcan.

CCUSD school nurses will now be attending a training called “Implementing a Naloxone Program Within a School Setting” provided by the County of Los Angeles Public Health Substance Abuse Prevention and Control Department, as well as other training offered on the topic. Following the training, the CCUSD nurses will work with the District and sites to develop a comprehensive plan including educating students, families and staff about drugs in age appropriate ways, including at the elementary level. The nurses are working on video modules for health education on these topics. The first video module will be rolled out to schools and families during Red Ribbon Week October 23-31.

“CCUSD is vigilant about keeping these drugs off our campuses. If your child knows of anyone in possession at any of our schools, site administrators should be apprised as soon as possible. CCUSD will continue to provide education and support to our students and families regarding this dangerous trend,” CCUSD said in a newsletter. “Now would be the time to have a conversation with your children about the dangers of fentanyl. If you have any concerns about your child, contact your school nurse or your school counselor.”