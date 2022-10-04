October 4, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Naloxone to Be Made Available at All Culver City Unified K-12 Schools in Coming Weeks

Photo: Sam Catanzaro

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health providing doses of naloxone at no cost to the District in response to the ongoing epidemic 

The Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) has announced that naloxone (Narcan) will be made available at all K-12 schools in the coming weeks. 

According to CCUSD officials, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is providing the doses of naloxone at no cost to the District in response to the epidemic of overdoses that have become all too common in local communities. In addition, the district announced that school nurses are now authorized to administer Narcan. 

CCUSD school nurses will now be attending a training called “Implementing a Naloxone Program Within a School Setting” provided by the County of Los Angeles Public Health Substance Abuse Prevention and Control Department, as well as other training offered on the topic. Following the training, the CCUSD nurses will work with the District and sites to develop a comprehensive plan including educating students, families and staff about drugs in age appropriate ways, including at the elementary level. The nurses are working on video modules for health education on these topics. The first video module will be rolled out to schools and families during Red Ribbon Week October 23-31. 

“CCUSD is vigilant about keeping these drugs off our campuses. If your child knows of anyone in possession at any of our schools, site administrators should be apprised as soon as possible. CCUSD will continue to provide education and support to our students and families regarding this dangerous trend,” CCUSD said in a newsletter. “Now would be the time to have a conversation with your children about the dangers of fentanyl. If you have any concerns about your child, contact your school nurse or your school counselor.”

in Education, News
Related Posts
Left: Dan O’Brien. Right: Denice Renteria. Photos: Official
News

Culver City Chamber Supports O’brien and Renteria in November City Council Race

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Chamber of Commerce Following a comprehensive and deliberative candidate selection process, the Culver City Chamber...

The 11500 block of Pico Boulevard. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Man on Scooter Throws Fire Extinguisher at Woman’s Head in West Los Angeles

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Suspect remains at large wanted for Saturday incident on Pico Boulevard A woman was hospitalized over the weekend after a...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Westchester Playa Community Coalition Uses Crowdfunding Site to Pay for Legal Challenge

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Over $8,300 raised by group of Westchester residents By Dolores Quintana A group of Westchester residents has appealed to the...

Rendering: Plus Architects.
News, Real Estate

Excavation Underway for Palms Mixed-Use Development

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

Six-story development underway at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard  By Dolores Quintana The excavation and shoring processes has begun for a...

Photo: The MLS
News, Real Estate

Canon Drive Japanese Minka Home Designed by Jack Charney Hits Market

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

$12.9 million price tag for Beverly Hills property  A home designed by Jack A. Charney, known internationally for his iconic...
Crime, News, Transportation

Police Seek Driver Wanted for Fatal 10 Freeway on-Ramp Hit-and-Run

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

Driver of black, 4-door sedan sought in connection to Sunday night collision Los Angeles Police Department, West Traffic Detectives, are...
News, Transportation

Masking Now Optional for LA Metro Trains and Buses

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

Masking no longer required at LAX as well  By Dolores Quintana As of September 23, Los Angeles County has lifted...
News

LA City Councilmembers Call for Audit of 2022 Homeless Count Results

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

LA City Council motion would require that LAHSA’s count be assessed independently  By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro After the...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka Host Fifth Annual “Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana” Next Week

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

Two iconic brands team up to raise funds for the Culver City Arts Foundation By Sam Catanzaro Next week two...

Photo: Facebook (@lovecoffeebar).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Mar Vista Location Coming Soon for Love Coffee Bar

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

3519 S Centinela Avenue location coming for popular Santa Monica coffee shop  By Dolores Quintana Love Coffee Bar, a Santa...

Photo: ramenking.co
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Monterey Park’s Ramen King Opening Westside Locations

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

13 Los Angeles locations planned for Ramen King, including Westfield Century City and the Marina del Rey  By Dolores Quintana...
News, Upbeat Beat

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Hosts Dog-Friendly Comedy Show to Support Animal Rescue

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, 7 to 9 p.m. Laugh ‘til you cry with your four-legged friend by your side! On...

Dr. Jane Goodall. Photo:JaneGoodall.org
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Dr. Jane Goodall Speaking at Youth Event Wednesday at Temescal Park

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Seven Arrows Elementary hosting event Wednesday for students from around region Seven Arrows Elementary, an independent kindergarten through 6th grade...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Artist Laureate Program Deadline Is in Two Weeks

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Deadline to Apply is October 10, 2022 at 5:00PM Calling all artists who live and work in Culver City! Culver...
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Seven CCHS Seniors Named National Merit Commended Students

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Culver City High School Principal Lisa Cooper announced last week that Camille...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR