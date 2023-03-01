Culver City Arts Foundation Awards El Marino Rainbow Taiko $3,000 Grant

Grant money will be used to purchase new taikos

Culver City Arts Foundation, a local 501(c)3 supporting the creative culture of Culver City through fiscal grants, recently awarded El Marino Rainbow Taiko (EMRT) grant in the amount of $3,000.

According to the Culver City Unified School District, the grant money will be used to purchase new taikos as most of the drums can no longer be repaired.

“We are very grateful to Culver City Arts Foundation for supporting our cause and enabling us to add fresh new instruments to the program!” the CCUSD said it’s latest newsletter.

CCUSD says EMRT is one of the first children’s taiko program to be established in Los Angeles.

Taiko is a Japanese percussion instrument that has been used for centuries in Japan’s cultural festivals and ceremonies. It is made up of a large barrel-shaped drum with two heads, and is played using wooden sticks called bachi. In recent years, Taiko has gained popularity worldwide as a form of music performance art that combines traditional rhythms with contemporary styles.