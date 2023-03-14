March 15, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City High School Celebrates International Women’s Day With New Short Film ‘Reflections,’ Written and Directed by Young Women

Award-winning student short film “Reflections” released online in honor of International Women’s Day

​​When school shut down in the spring of 2020 due to the pandemic, Culver City High School’s Academy of Visual & Performing Arts program (AVPA) had to get more creative than it’s ever been before (and that’s saying a lot). CCHS Theatre Creative Director Lee Margaret Hanson and CCMS/CCHS Film Teacher Holly Gable directed a short film called “Reflections”, featuring a physically-distanced cast and crew of 28 CCHS female students.

The powerful piece of poetry that underscores the film was written by an amazing young woman, Ginger Anderson-Willis, when she was in eighth grade. Now a senior about to graduate from CCHS, Ginger’s words speak to the experiences of so many women at every stage of their lives. The film was directed, written, shot, edited, acted, and scored all by young women, some who are still students and some who have since graduated.

“With the help of poetry and film, together women can empower other women,” said Hanson. “The filmmakers hope this inspiring, body positive, and beautifully poetic message will reach as many people as possible, particularly younger women.”

A collaboration between AVPA/CTE Film & Theatre, the film went on to be selected in several film festivals around the world, including the Cannes Short Film Festival, one the most prestigious events in the film industry. Due to the festival circuit, the film could not be in wide release … until now! In honor of International Women’s Day, on March 8, the film is now available for all the world to see.

Please watch, enjoy and share this film by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DEIZsGkS7bU 

This article originally appeared in Culver City Unified School District’s March 13, 2023 newsletter

in Education, News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Photo: thevenicefest.com
News, Upbeat Beat

Explore Westside Culture and Support a Great Cause at the Upcoming Venice Love Fest in Mar Vista

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

Saturday, March 18th between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. near 12257 Venice Boulevard in downtown Mar Vista Get ready to...

Photo: Facebook (@CandMCafe).
News

C&M Cafe in Palms Requests Funds to Reopen, is Threatened With Eviction

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

GoFundMe intended to help cover construction costs and to support C&M Cafe’s employees By Keemia Zhang C&M Cafe, a Palms-based...
News

EBT Fraud Contributes to Spike in Los Angeles Identity Theft Reports

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

LAPD data shows 130 percent increase in identity theft in City of Los Angeles In 2022, the City of Los...

Pictured, Kristine Palle of CIF, presents the runner-up plaque to Culver City Head Coach Michael Cooper. Photo: CCUSD.
News, Sports

Culver City Centaurs Fall in Triple Overtime ﻿in State Regional Finals

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

Culver City High School boys basketball team’s season ends in 82-79 loss March 7 A three-pointer at the buzzer by...

ARTEMIS humanoid robot kicking a soccer ball. Photo: RoMeLa at UCLA.
News

UCLA Researchers Unveil World’s Fastest Walking Humanoid Robot

March 13, 2023

Read more
March 13, 2023

During testing in the lab, ARTEMIS has broken records by walking 2.1 meters per second—believed to be the fastest speed...
News, Real Estate

Property Owners in Los Angeles Sue City Over Complex and Costly Rental Regulations

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

The AAGLA’s lawsuit seeks to overturn Ordinance No. 1877764 and Ordinance No. 187763 The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles...

Rendering: WTARCH.
News, Real Estate

Proposed Apartment Complex in Palms Could Replace Low-Slung Duplex

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

Project proposed for 3751 S. Delmas Terrace would bring 17 apartments to the area just north of downtown Culver City...

Rendering: Breakform Design.
News, Real Estate

Mixed-Use Development Proposed for Del Rey Residential Site

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

Plans call for 27 apartments and 800 square feet of retail at 13481-13485 W. Beach Avenue  Plans for a proposed...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Culver City Ranked Most Expensive City for Businesses in LA County and Western US

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Kosmont Cos. and the Rose Institute of State and Local Government at Claremont McKenna College pronounce Culver City as the...

Photo: Flickr (Jason Lawrence)
News

Hyundai and Kia Provide Free Anti-Theft Software for Vulnerable Vehicles

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Kia and Hyundai vehicles have become a major target for car theft in Los Angeles, with a 7 percent increase...
News

Los Angeles County to Raise Progress Pride Flag for LGBTQ+ Pride Month

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Flags will be flown at Los Angeles County facilities where American and California flags are flown each year ​​Los Angeles...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

James Beard-Nominated Ravi DeRossi to Open New Vegan African Eatery, Ubuntu, in LA This Summer

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Ubuntu to open June or July on Melrose  By Dolores Quintana Overthrow Hospitality Group owner Ravi DeRossi is looking to...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Beloved Culver City Gathering Place, Rush Street, Sold to New Owners and Transformed Into Jameson’s Pub

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Rush Street, the new American restaurant and sports bar has decided to call it quits and is bidding a fond...

Chef Daniel Boulud (right) and Sebastien Silvestri, CEO of Dinex (left). Photo: Business Wire.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Daniel Boulud to Open First West Coast Restaurant in Beverly Hills

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

9200 Wilshire Boulevard boulevard location planned for restaurant  Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud has revealed more details about his...

Photo: Via Culver City Unified School District.
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City High School Robotics Team Raises Over $1,600 at Community Event Ahead of Regional Competition

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

Los Angeles Regional Robotics Competition set for March 16-19. The Culver City High School (CCHS) Robotics Team is set to...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR