Culver City High School’s Ibrahim Golfing Family Featured in New NBC Film

Ibrahim siblings’ success on the golf course captured in short film feature “Home Course Advantage”

Rashid Ibrahim’s journey to the United States from Somalia was fueled by a dream for a better life for his family. With nothing but hope, he arrived in the country and found solace in the game of golf.

It wasn’t until Ibrahim’s children, Mahamed and Salma, began excelling on the golf course at Culver City High School that the family’s dream truly began to take shape. Both siblings received All-League honors last season, with Salma even becoming the first girl to make the All-Bay League boys team in CCHS history.

Their story has now been captured in a short film feature titled “Home Course Advantage,” showcasing the family’s love for the game and their perseverance to achieve success in their new home. The film can be viewed on NBC Golf Pass.

To watch the film CLICK HERE.

