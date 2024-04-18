April 19, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Westside Woman Pleads Guilty to $2M COVID-19 Loan Fraud, IRS Scam

Photo: Getty Photos

Suspect Admits to Wire Fraud, False Claims in Elaborate Scheme

Casie Hynes, a resident of the Mid-City area, entered a guilty plea today. She admitted to fraudulent activities that resulted in the acquisition of over $2 million in government loans intended to alleviate COVID-19-related financial strains. Additionally, she confessed to submitting falsified claims in an endeavor to secure nearly $1.3 million in pandemic-related tax credits from the IRS.

Hynes, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of false claims.

Court documents reveal that between June 2020 and December 2021, Hynes perpetrated a scheme involving the submission of over 80 fraudulent applications for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) from various financial institutions and the United States Small Business Administration (SBA). These applications were filed under the names of roughly 20 companies, both pre-existing and newly formed, including entities such as Nasty Womxn Project and She Suite Collective, allegedly owned by Hynes or her associates. Employing deceitful tactics, Hynes often utilized the personal information and signatures of unwitting individuals without their consent, alongside fabricated financial documentation to support her applications.

As a result of Hynes’ fraudulent activities, banks and the SBA approved PPP and EIDL loans for these fictitious companies, disbursing the relief funds into accounts controlled by Hynes for her personal expenditures.

Hynes confessed that her actions caused an intended loss of approximately $3,174,323, with fraudulent proceeds amounting to approximately $2,255,244.

In a related scheme, Hynes utilized some of the same companies to submit counterfeit tax forms to the IRS, seeking unwarranted refunds. Over the period from May 2021 to April 2022, she submitted 12 tax forms on behalf of Nasty Womxn Project LLC, She Suite Ventures, and Casie Hynes Consulting, falsely claiming COVID-19 tax credits and refunds. These claims amounted to approximately $1,255,703, none of which were paid by the IRS.

United States District Judge Hernán D. Vera scheduled a sentencing hearing for January 30, 2025. Hynes faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for wire fraud and up to five years for false claims.

IRS Criminal Investigation led the inquiry into this matter, with Assistant United States Attorney Kristen A. Williams prosecuting the case.

Individuals with information regarding COVID-19-related fraud are encouraged to report it to the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at (866) 720-5721 or via the NCDF web complaint form.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: RLJE Films
News

Nicolas Cage Stars in Arcadian: A Bewitching Apocalypse

April 18, 2024

Read more
April 18, 2024

New Horror Film Delivers Solid Monster Movie Experience Arcadian is a new horror film starring Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario, Mandy),...

Photo: YouTube Screenshot
News

Body Found Abandoned in Stolen U-Haul Truck in Los Angeles Mid-City

April 18, 2024

Read more
April 18, 2024

LAPD Investigates Disturbing Discovery After Worker Reports Foul Odor Authorities are probing a disturbing incident after a body was discovered...
News, Video

(Video) Award-Winning Pianist to Premiere “Rocket Man: A Live Orchestral Experience” in Santa Monica

April 18, 2024

Read more
April 18, 2024

Classic Songs Will Include “Crocodile Rock” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” @culvercitywlanews “Rocket Man” is coming soon to Santa Monica...

Photo Credit: Jared Cowan
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Tito’s Tacos to Introduce New Chicken Burrito for Cinco De Mayo

April 17, 2024

Read more
April 17, 2024

Beloved Westside Eatery Unveils Fresh Addition to Timeless Menu Tito’s Tacos, a cherished Los Angeles establishment renowned for its timeless...

Photo: Micheal’s
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Michael’s Santa Monica Celebrates 45 Years with Culinary Extravaganza With Famous Chefs

April 17, 2024

Read more
April 17, 2024

Iconic Restaurant Hosts “Great Party!!” Benefitting No Kid Hungry Campaign  Michael’s Santa Monica is set to commemorate its 45th anniversary...

Photo: Official
News

Los Angeles Times Presents Star-Studded Lineup for 29th Festival of Books This Weekend

April 17, 2024

Read more
April 17, 2024

Over 550 Writers and Celebrities to Grace USC Campus for Weekend Extravaganza The Los Angeles Times has a stellar lineup...
News

Girls Learn Self Defense at Empowerment Summer Camp for Girls

April 17, 2024

Read more
April 17, 2024

This summer, girls are invited to explore practical self defense training at SHIELD Women’s Self Defense’s 2024 Empowerment Summer Camp...
News

Brentwood Art Center: Kids Explore Fundamentals of Drawing, Painting and Mixed Media

April 17, 2024

Read more
April 17, 2024

The beloved Brentwood Art Center is hosting summer camps at its new location at Olympic and 17th in Santa Monica. ...
News

Camp Integem: Explore, Design and Innovate with Future Tech

April 17, 2024

Read more
April 17, 2024

This summer, kids are inviting to make magic as they journey into the fun-filled, hands-on world of artificial intelligence (AI),...
News, Video

(Video) Westwood Premiere of Zendaya’s New Film Challengers, Directed By Luca Guadagnino

April 17, 2024

Read more
April 17, 2024

Luca Guadagnino, stars Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, Mike Faist, composers Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and producers Rachel O’Connor and Amy Pascal...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Marine Corps Member Sentenced to Federal Prison for Firebombing Clinic and Domestic Terrorism Plots

April 16, 2024

Read more
April 16, 2024

Man Receives 9-Year Sentence for Neo-Nazi Plots Including Hollywood Hills Home Invasion Plans  A man from Orange County, convicted of...

Photo: Vimeo
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles County District Attorney Announces Charges In Brutal Venice Sexual Assaults

April 16, 2024

Read more
April 16, 2024

Charges Filed Against Suspect in Venice Canals Case by LADA George Gascon Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has...
News

Kids Learn Local Waters in Aquarium Science Camp

April 16, 2024

Read more
April 16, 2024

This summer, kids have the opportunity to engage in science and learn about the fascinating water systems in Santa Monica...
News

Saint Monica Prep: Mariner Sports Camps Focus on Fundamentals

April 15, 2024

Read more
April 15, 2024

Teams at Saint Monica Preparatory took big wins this winter season.  The coaches leading an undefeated girls’ soccer team, winning...
News

Sophie Dance West Dance Camp Enrolling Now

April 15, 2024

Read more
April 15, 2024

Calling all Swifties! Sophie Dance West, an all-inclusive kids dance studio that welcomes any skill level from beginner to highly...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR