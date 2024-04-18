Body Found Abandoned in Stolen U-Haul Truck in Los Angeles Mid-City

LAPD Investigates Disturbing Discovery After Worker Reports Foul Odor

Authorities are probing a disturbing incident after a body was discovered inside a stolen U-Haul truck in the West Adams neighborhood on March 18, as reported by KTLA News.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported that officers were summoned to the intersection of Apple Street and Redondo Boulevard shortly before 11 a.m. following a resident’s report of a noxious odor emanating from the vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers, along with a U-Haul employee, made the grim discovery of a body wrapped in a tarp inside the truck’s cargo area. Traces of blood were also found within the vehicle. Detectives disclosed to KTLA News that the truck had been reported stolen approximately a week earlier and then abandoned on Apple Street, very close to the 10 Freeway, a short distance from Culver City, and close to the burgeoning West Adams neighborhood.

No details about the victim’s identity pending further investigation. The exact cause of death is slated to be determined following an autopsy conducted by the coroner’s office.

As part of their inquiry, officers cordoned off several streets surrounding the scene. Individuals with any pertinent information regarding the case are urged to contact the LAPD at 1-877-275-5273.