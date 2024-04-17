April 18, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Los Angeles Times Presents Star-Studded Lineup for 29th Festival of Books This Weekend

Photo: Official

Over 550 Writers and Celebrities to Grace USC Campus for Weekend Extravaganza

The Los Angeles Times has a stellar lineup for the 29th annual Festival of Books, set to take place April 20-21 at the University of Southern California. Over the weekend, the festival will convene more than 550 writers, experts, and storytellers, alongside hundreds of exhibitors, on the sprawling 226-acre campus.

Among the luminaries slated to appear are Nancy Silverton, QCP, Tiffani Thiessen, Jose Andres, Lance Bass, Ed Begley Jr., Sophia Bush, Jon Favreau, Max Greenfield, Tiffany Haddish, Tamron Hall, Mark Harmon, RuPaul, Nancy Silverton, Kerry Washington, Henry Winkler, and much more. 

The festival promises a plethora of engaging activities and events, including:

  • Two exclusive sessions of the Ideas Exchange speaker series, featuring RuPaul discussing his eagerly awaited memoir “The House of Hidden Meanings” on Saturday, April 20, and José Andrés unveiling his new cookbook “Zaytinya” on Sunday, April 21.
  • A special L.A. Times Book Club gathering spotlighting Abraham Verghese, author of “The Covenant of Water.”
  • A screening of “Turtles All the Way Down,” a film adaptation of the eponymous novel, is set to premiere on Max this spring. Following the screening, author and executive producer John Green, director Hannah Marks, and actors Isabela Merced, Cree, and Felix Mallard will engage in a discussion.
  • This is a conversation with “Pod Save America” hosts Jon Favreau and Tommy Vietor, delving into the 2024 campaign and their book Democracy or Else: How to Save America in 10 Easy Steps.

The festival will feature seven outdoor stages and activity areas, including the L.A. Times Main Stage, Latinidad Stage, Children’s Stage, Poetry Stage, USC Stage, YA Stage, and the much-anticipated return of the Cooking Stage, which will showcase celebrity chefs Nancy Silverton, QCP, and Tiffani Thiessen, among others.

Santa Monica poet Helene Cardona will read from her new book The Abduction, my translation of Franco-Syrian poet Maram Al-Masri, winner of an Albertine and FACE Foundation Prize from Villa Albertine and the 2024 Independent Press Award in Poetry, on April 21 from 3:20-3:40 pm on the Poetry Stage. You can get tickets here

Attendees can also anticipate celebrity authors, family-friendly entertainment, Spanish-language programming, interactive games, expert panels covering a myriad of topics, and more than 300 exhibitors offering book signings, merchandise, activities, and giveaways.

To inaugurate the literary extravaganza, on the evening of Friday, April 19, The Times will host the 44th annual Book Prizes at USC’s Bovard Auditorium. The event will honor Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jane Smiley with the Robert Kirsch Award for lifetime achievement, as well as recognize outstanding literary accomplishments in 13 categories, including a new prize for achievement in audiobook production.
For a complete list of finalists and further details, including ticket packages, visit latimes.com/BookPrizes.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Micheal’s
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Michael’s Santa Monica Celebrates 45 Years with Culinary Extravaganza With Famous Chefs

April 17, 2024

Read more
April 17, 2024

Iconic Restaurant Hosts “Great Party!!” Benefitting No Kid Hungry Campaign  Michael’s Santa Monica is set to commemorate its 45th anniversary...
News

Girls Learn Self Defense at Empowerment Summer Camp for Girls

April 17, 2024

Read more
April 17, 2024

This summer, girls are invited to explore practical self defense training at SHIELD Women’s Self Defense’s 2024 Empowerment Summer Camp...
News

Brentwood Art Center: Kids Explore Fundamentals of Drawing, Painting and Mixed Media

April 17, 2024

Read more
April 17, 2024

The beloved Brentwood Art Center is hosting summer camps at its new location at Olympic and 17th in Santa Monica. ...
News

Camp Integem: Explore, Design and Innovate with Future Tech

April 17, 2024

Read more
April 17, 2024

This summer, kids are inviting to make magic as they journey into the fun-filled, hands-on world of artificial intelligence (AI),...
News, Video

(Video) Westwood Premiere of Zendaya’s New Film Challengers, Directed By Luca Guadagnino

April 17, 2024

Read more
April 17, 2024

Luca Guadagnino, stars Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, Mike Faist, composers Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and producers Rachel O’Connor and Amy Pascal...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Marine Corps Member Sentenced to Federal Prison for Firebombing Clinic and Domestic Terrorism Plots

April 16, 2024

Read more
April 16, 2024

Man Receives 9-Year Sentence for Neo-Nazi Plots Including Hollywood Hills Home Invasion Plans  A man from Orange County, convicted of...

Photo: Vimeo
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles County District Attorney Announces Charges In Brutal Venice Sexual Assaults

April 16, 2024

Read more
April 16, 2024

Charges Filed Against Suspect in Venice Canals Case by LADA George Gascon Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has...
News

Kids Learn Local Waters in Aquarium Science Camp

April 16, 2024

Read more
April 16, 2024

This summer, kids have the opportunity to engage in science and learn about the fascinating water systems in Santa Monica...
News

Saint Monica Prep: Mariner Sports Camps Focus on Fundamentals

April 15, 2024

Read more
April 15, 2024

Teams at Saint Monica Preparatory took big wins this winter season.  The coaches leading an undefeated girls’ soccer team, winning...
News

Sophie Dance West Dance Camp Enrolling Now

April 15, 2024

Read more
April 15, 2024

Calling all Swifties! Sophie Dance West, an all-inclusive kids dance studio that welcomes any skill level from beginner to highly...

Photo: YouTube: City of Los Angeles
News

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Delivers 2024 State of the City Address Monday Evening

April 15, 2024

Read more
April 15, 2024

Mayor Highlights Achievements and Outlines Future Plans in Annual Speech Mayor Karen Bass delivered the annual State of the City...

Photo: Facebook
News

Armed Robbery Reported in Culver City Parking Structure

April 15, 2024

Read more
April 15, 2024

CCPD Seek Public’s Assistance in Identifying Suspects Culver City Police responded to an armed robbery in the 6000 block of...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Measles Case Reported in West Los Angeles, Locations Identified for Possible Exposure

April 15, 2024

Read more
April 15, 2024

Health Officials Urge Vigilance Amid Rising Concerns The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed a case of...
News, Video

(Video) The LAPD Announces the Arrest of a Suspect in the Horrific Attacks on Two Women on April 6 in the Venice Canal Area

April 15, 2024

Read more
April 15, 2024

At a press conference on Friday, City leaders announced an arrest. @culvercitywlanews The LAPD Announces the Arrest of a Suspect...

Photo: Official
News

Wise Readers to Leaders Launches Free Summer Literacy Camp for Students in Need

April 15, 2024

Read more
April 15, 2024

Nonprofit Organization Provides Educational Support and Enrichment Opportunities Wise Readers to Leaders (WRTL), a nonprofit organization, is once again launching...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR