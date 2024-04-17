April 17, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Girls Learn Self Defense at Empowerment Summer Camp for Girls

This summer, girls are invited to explore practical self defense training at SHIELD Women’s Self Defense’s 2024 Empowerment Summer Camp for Girls. During this 10-week camp, girls ages 7 to 17 are equipped with practical self defense skills, situational awareness and confidence that will protect them against violence, bullies or strangers. Campers can choose to attend from one week to the whole 10 weeks. 

Empowerment Camp is focused on empowerment, helping girls become proficient in self defense skills and increase focus, coordination and strength. The girls learn skills such as how to get away from a hair pull, grab from behind, chokehold, wrist grabs and more. In true summer camp fashion, the camp also features games and fun activities like yoga, meditation, dance, outdoor sports, beach days and a fun boat ride in the marina. 

“We see a lot of teenagers get a boost in their confidence after training in self defense. The girls learn how to recognize unsafe situations and behaviors and they learn how to stand up for themselves,” said Nelson Nio, founder of SHIELD. “Most of the girls, when they take the class, it’s their first time experiencing self defense. And it inspires them to continue and further their knowledge. They leave camp with confidence!”

Acceptance, fear, responsibility, perseverance, confidence and self control are some of the weekly lessons at Empowerment Camp in two locations, Marina del Rey and Playa del Rey. 

SHIELD Women’s Self Defense System® has been teaching self defense exclusively for women and girls, across the world, in the past 20 years. 

To learn more about the camp and reserve a spot for your daughter, visit https://shieldselfdefense.com/summer-camp-1.

in News
