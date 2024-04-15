April 15, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

(Video) The LAPD Announces the Arrest of a Suspect in the Horrific Attacks on Two Women on April 6 in the Venice Canal Area

@culvercitywlanews The LAPD Announces the Arrest of a Suspect in the Horrific Attacks on Two Women on April 6 in the Venice Canal Area. #venice #westlosangeles #crime #losangeles ♬ original sound – westsidetoday
in News, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News

Wise Readers to Leaders Launches Free Summer Literacy Camp for Students in Need

April 15, 2024

Read more
April 15, 2024

Nonprofit Organization Provides Educational Support and Enrichment Opportunities Wise Readers to Leaders (WRTL), a nonprofit organization, is once again launching...
News

Registration Now Open for Summer at New Roads

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

New Roads School is accepting registration for its summer program, a vibrant selection of classes and camps curated to meet...
News

CodeREV Inspires Kids to Code

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

Budding coders, robotics engineers, game developers, animators and STEM campers are invited to join CodeREV this summer for a memorable...
News

YMCA Santa Monica: When School Is Out, Camp Is In

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

As the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District nears its end,  YMCA Santa Monica is setting up for its popular Summer...
News

Top 4 Party Boat Rentals in San Diego

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

Here’s a rundown of the top 4 party boat rentals that will elevate any event to an unforgettable experience: Alana...
News

Accents Owner Steven Hanna Reflects on Decades Long Legacy

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

For 37 years, Accents Jewelry has transcended mere commerce, evolving into a vibrant community, a crucible of creativity, and a...

Photo: Greenwich Entertainment
News

Discover the Untold Story of Folk-Rock Icon Judee Sill in “Lost Angel” Documentary

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

Directors Share Insights into the Life and Legacy of the Enigmatic Musician By Dolores Quintana Have you ever heard of...

Photo: YouTube Screenshot: It Is What It Is Podcast
News

O.J. Simpson, Infamous Football Star Accused of Murder, Dies at 76

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

Controversial Figure Succumbs to Cancer Shortly After Diagnosis Orenthal James Simpson, a former football player who is best known for...

Photo: SMPD
News

Lyft Driver Faces Felony Sexual Assault Charges, Passenger Was Traveling Between Weho and Santa Monica

April 11, 2024

Read more
April 11, 2024

District Attorney Files Charges Following Allegations by Female Passenger On April 10, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced...

Photo: Los Angeles General Medical Center
News

Los Angeles General Medical Center Seeks Public’s Help to Identify Patient Found in West LA

April 11, 2024

Read more
April 11, 2024

Hospital Appeals for Assistance in Reuniting Unknown Patient with Family The Los Angeles General Medical Center, a public hospital operated...

Photo: Altered Innocence
News

Get Jokerfied with The People’s Joker Director Vera Drew’s Interview; Film Opens on Friday

April 11, 2024

Read more
April 11, 2024

Vera Drew on Crafting a Trans Supervillain and Creating Comedy Chaos By Dolores Quintana The People’s Joker is an explosive...
News, Video

(Video) The New Menu Experience at Cassia Restaurant in Santa Monica is Delicious

April 11, 2024

Read more
April 11, 2024

The Southeast Asian dishes satisfy. Friendly ambiance, flavorful food, subtle cocktails, beer and wine, and scrumptious desserts. @culvercitywlanews The New...

Photo: Facebook
News

Woman Shares Apocalyptic Messages On Social Media Before Woodland Hills/Culver City Murder-Suicide

April 10, 2024

Read more
April 10, 2024

Social Media Posts Precede Tragic Events at Family’s Home and on the 405 Freeway Reports have surfaced that a 34-year-old...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

SB 1509 Advances: Malibu Officials Rally Behind Negligent Operator Treatment Bill

April 10, 2024

Read more
April 10, 2024

Senator Stern’s Legislation Gains Momentum in Effort to Curb Reckless Driving SB 1509, the Negligent Operator Treatment bill spearheaded by...
News

Now Enrolling: St. Matthew’s Summer Enrichment Program

April 10, 2024

Read more
April 10, 2024

Discover the magic of St. Matthew’s Parish School through their Summer Enrichment Program, offering a timeless summer camp experience infused...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR