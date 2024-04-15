@culvercitywlanews The LAPD Announces the Arrest of a Suspect in the Horrific Attacks on Two Women on April 6 in the Venice Canal Area. #venice #westlosangeles #crime #losangeles ♬ original sound – westsidetoday
(Video) The LAPD Announces the Arrest of a Suspect in the Horrific Attacks on Two Women on April 6 in the Venice Canal Area
Wise Readers to Leaders Launches Free Summer Literacy Camp for Students in Need
April 15, 2024 Staff Report
Nonprofit Organization Provides Educational Support and Enrichment Opportunities Wise Readers to Leaders (WRTL), a nonprofit organization, is once again launching...
Registration Now Open for Summer at New Roads
New Roads School is accepting registration for its summer program, a vibrant selection of classes and camps curated to meet...
CodeREV Inspires Kids to Code
Budding coders, robotics engineers, game developers, animators and STEM campers are invited to join CodeREV this summer for a memorable...
YMCA Santa Monica: When School Is Out, Camp Is In
As the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District nears its end, YMCA Santa Monica is setting up for its popular Summer...
Top 4 Party Boat Rentals in San Diego
Here’s a rundown of the top 4 party boat rentals that will elevate any event to an unforgettable experience: Alana...
Accents Owner Steven Hanna Reflects on Decades Long Legacy
For 37 years, Accents Jewelry has transcended mere commerce, evolving into a vibrant community, a crucible of creativity, and a...
Discover the Untold Story of Folk-Rock Icon Judee Sill in “Lost Angel” Documentary
April 12, 2024 Dolores Quintana
Directors Share Insights into the Life and Legacy of the Enigmatic Musician By Dolores Quintana Have you ever heard of...
O.J. Simpson, Infamous Football Star Accused of Murder, Dies at 76
Controversial Figure Succumbs to Cancer Shortly After Diagnosis Orenthal James Simpson, a former football player who is best known for...
Lyft Driver Faces Felony Sexual Assault Charges, Passenger Was Traveling Between Weho and Santa Monica
District Attorney Files Charges Following Allegations by Female Passenger On April 10, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced...
Los Angeles General Medical Center Seeks Public’s Help to Identify Patient Found in West LA
Hospital Appeals for Assistance in Reuniting Unknown Patient with Family The Los Angeles General Medical Center, a public hospital operated...
Get Jokerfied with The People’s Joker Director Vera Drew’s Interview; Film Opens on Friday
April 11, 2024 Dolores Quintana
Vera Drew on Crafting a Trans Supervillain and Creating Comedy Chaos By Dolores Quintana The People’s Joker is an explosive...
(Video) The New Menu Experience at Cassia Restaurant in Santa Monica is Delicious
The Southeast Asian dishes satisfy. Friendly ambiance, flavorful food, subtle cocktails, beer and wine, and scrumptious desserts. @culvercitywlanews The New...
Woman Shares Apocalyptic Messages On Social Media Before Woodland Hills/Culver City Murder-Suicide
Social Media Posts Precede Tragic Events at Family’s Home and on the 405 Freeway Reports have surfaced that a 34-year-old...
SB 1509 Advances: Malibu Officials Rally Behind Negligent Operator Treatment Bill
Senator Stern’s Legislation Gains Momentum in Effort to Curb Reckless Driving SB 1509, the Negligent Operator Treatment bill spearheaded by...
Now Enrolling: St. Matthew’s Summer Enrichment Program
Discover the magic of St. Matthew’s Parish School through their Summer Enrichment Program, offering a timeless summer camp experience infused...
