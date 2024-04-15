Measles Case Reported in West Los Angeles, Locations Identified for Possible Exposure

Health Officials Urge Vigilance Amid Rising Concerns

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed a case of measles in a non-county resident who traveled throughout the area from Saturday, March 30, 2024, to Sunday, April 1, 2024. This is the second case of measles to come through Los Angeles International Airport this year after a traveler who arrived on January 25 in LAX’s Terminal B.

According to health officials, individuals who were present at various locations during the specified dates and times may be at risk of developing measles within 21 days from exposure.

Individuals who were at the following locations during the dates and times below may be at risk of developing measles within 21 days from the exposure date.

Saturday, 3/30/24

Sheraton Gateway Hotel Gym — 6101 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045 (5:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.)

Denny’s – 5535 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045 (time not yet determined)

Universal Studios – 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA 91608

Buca Di Beppo – 1000 Universal Studios Blvd, Universal City, CA 91608 (appx. 12 p.m.)

Cletus Chicken Shack in Universal Studies — 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA 91608 (appx. 4 p.m.)

Lard Lad Doughnuts and EC Food Truck in Universal Studios — 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA 91608 (time not yet determined)

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream — 445 N. Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90210 (time not yet determined)

Sheraton Gateway Hotel — 6101 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045

Sunday, 3/31/24

Sheraton Gateway Hotel Gym — 6101 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045 (5:30 a.m. -8 a.m.)

Jack in the Box–1127 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90301 (appx. 11:00 a.m.)

Santa Monica Pier—Santa Monica, CA 90401

Pier Gear — 380 Santa Monica Pier #1, Santa Monica, CA 90401 (time not yet determined)

El Torito Mexican Restaurant — 13715 Fiji Way, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 (6:00 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

Sheraton Gateway Hotel — 6101 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045

Monday, 4/1/24

Sheraton Gateway Hotel — 6101 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045

Denny’s – 5535 W Century Blvd, Los A

Additional locations where exposure may have occurred are currently under investigation.

Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer, said, via a press release, “Measles is spread by air and by direct contact even before you know you have it and can lead to severe disease. Measles is highly contagious for those who are not immune to it. Initially causing fever, cough, red, watery eyes, and followed by a rash, it can result in serious complications for young children and vulnerable adults.”

Individuals who suspect exposure to measles are advised to review their immunization and medical records, contact their healthcare provider, and monitor themselves for symptoms. Unimmunized or under-immunized individuals are particularly vulnerable and should seek medical advice promptly.

Measles can be prevented with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, which is highly effective and typically administered in two doses.

The emergence of this case underscores the importance of vaccination and heightened vigilance in monitoring potential outbreaks. As of April 11, 2024, the United States has reported 121 measles cases this year, more than double the number reported in all of 2023.