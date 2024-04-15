April 16, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Armed Robbery Reported in Culver City Parking Structure

Photo: Facebook

CCPD Seek Public’s Assistance in Identifying Suspects

Culver City Police responded to an armed robbery in the 6000 block of Sepulveda Boulevard on Sunday, April 14, at approximately 5:11 p.m.

According to police reports, the victim was walking through the first level of a parking structure toward the entrance of a retail store when a suspect, identified as S-1, approached. S-1 demanded the victim’s gold chain jewelry, stating, “Hey, where you from? Do you bang? I’m going to need those chains.” Suspect One forcibly took the jewelry from the victim’s neck. As the victim attempted to retrieve the stolen items, another suspect, Suspect 2, approached from behind and took the victim’s wallet from his pants pockets. A third suspect, Suspect 3, then restrained the victim by wrapping his arm around the victim’s neck while brandishing a black handgun with an extended magazine.

The suspects subsequently fled eastbound in the parking structure. Culver City Police officers conducted an immediate search of the area, but the suspects remain at large.

Descriptions of the suspects are as follows:

  • Suspect 1: Male, Black, wearing a black ski mask, black hoodie, and black pants.
  • Suspect 2: Male, Black, wearing a black ski mask, black hoodie, and black pants.
  • Suspect 3: Male, Black, wearing a black ski mask, black hoodie, and black pants, armed with a black Glock-style handgun with an extended magazine.

Additionally, the suspects were reported to have fled the scene in a white sedan.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspects is urged to contact Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120 or the Watch Commander at (310) 253-6202.

The stolen property includes two gold chain necklaces.

in News
