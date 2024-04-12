April 12, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Registration Now Open for Summer at New Roads

New Roads School is accepting registration for its summer program, a vibrant selection of classes and camps curated to meet the needs of students within and beyond the school. 

Programs at New Roads call upon young people to develop and appreciate the value and interdependence of cognition, intuition, imagination, creativity, kinesthetic, interpersonal and intrapersonal intelligence and personal wellbeing. Each of these values are reflected in the camps and classes offered this summer to elementary, middle and upper school students. 

“We’ve developed an approach through education that leverages the diversity of Los Angeles and personalize education as much as we can to work from a student’s place of curiosity and make learning relevant, meaningful and connected,” said Mark Vickers-Willis, director of community engagement at New Roads. 

Elementary School Summer Program extends the same dynamic, creative and expressive learning experiences that hallmark a New Roads education. Students can choose enrollment for one week, three, or up to six weeks of themed camps that foster curiosity and ties all the learning activities together, in addition to sports camps and podcasting, favored among many students. 

“Weekly camps for elementary students run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the week. It’s a nice balance between academic support for numeracy and literacy and enrichment — students can further develop academic skills while engaging in activities that fuel their creativity,” Vickers-Willis said. 

Middle School students grades six through eight are offered a variety of engaging courses including animation, debate, podcasting, visual notetaking, sports, wellness and traditional courses like reading and grammar and math. 

Upper School students, in preparation for college, can experience these same courses, in addition to receiving an academic credit for honors precalculus and geometry. 

“For middle and upper classes, we emphasize college readiness and preparation. Classes like notetaking and writing. But, during a time of their lives where they are so focused, classes for mindfulness and wellness helps them manage their wellbeing and academic load,” Vickers-Willis said. 

Over time, Summer at New Roads has evolved to provide a practically relevant learning experience for students in and outside of the school. 

“Content is important but equally so is the process of constructing meaning. We are a private

school with a public heart,” Vickers-Willis said. 

To learn more about Summer at New Roads and map out your students’ summertime learning adventures, visit newroads.org/curriculum/summer.

in News
