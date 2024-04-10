April 11, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

SB 1509 Advances: Malibu Officials Rally Behind Negligent Operator Treatment Bill

Photo: Getty Photos

Senator Stern’s Legislation Gains Momentum in Effort to Curb Reckless Driving

SB 1509, the Negligent Operator Treatment bill spearheaded by Senator Stern, achieved a significant milestone as it advanced out of the Senate Transportation Committee, marking progress in its legislative journey through California on Tuesday, March 9. The concern for the safety of pedestrians and drivers on the roads, highways, and freeways of Southern California is an issue that has been growing over the past year. 

The bill, designed to tackle negligent driving behaviors prevalent on California roads, garnered robust support from a delegation of Malibu City officials present at the committee hearing. Notably, the Malibu City Council previously endorsed SB 1509 on March 11, recognizing its role in bolstering road safety measures and preventing tragedies within the community.

Michel Shane, a resident of Malibu and father of Emily Shane, who tragically lost her life to a reckless driver on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) 14 years ago, delivered poignant testimony during the committee hearing in favor of SB 1509. His personal account underscored the urgent need for legislative intervention to curb speeding-related fatalities on California’s roadways.

In response to the hearing’s outcome, Senator Stern emphasized his deep ties to Malibu and his commitment to advancing SB 1509. “SB 1509 isn’t just a bill; it’s my pledge to my childhood home, Malibu,” stated Senator Stern. “With each step forward in the legislative process, we’re honoring the lives lost on our roads and effecting positive change. The legacy of individuals like Emily Shane will now be a beacon of hope and progress, rather than a tale of tragedy and inaction.”

Mayor Uhring of Malibu underscored the critical role of SB 1509 in addressing the root cause of collisions and fatalities: speeding. “Speeding remains a primary factor in collisions and fatalities on PCH in Malibu,” Mayor Uhring remarked. “SB 1509 represents a pivotal stride in holding negligent drivers accountable and promoting safer driving practices. We commend Senator Stern for his leadership on this issue and urge continued support for this vital legislation.”

SB 1509 proposes amendments to existing laws aimed at deterring reckless driving behaviors and fostering responsible driving habits. Notably, one of the bill’s key provisions seeks to classify convictions for driving more than 26 MPH over the speed limit as a two-point violation against a driver’s license on select roadways.

With its successful passage out of the Senate Transportation Committee, SB 1509 now advances to the next phase of the state legislative process.

in News
Photo: Facebook
April 10, 2024

Photo: Oscilloscope Laboratories
Photo: Instagram
Photo: YouTube
Photo: Getty Photos
Photo: Getty Photos
Photo: YouTube
