Bob Rosenbloom, Esteemed Owner of Bob’s Market and Community Pillar, Passes at 92

Bob Rosenbloom, the cherished proprietor of Bob’s Market on Ocean Park Blvd. in Santa Monica, passed away at his residence on the morning of April 5th, surrounded by the comfort and love of his wife, Bette, with whom he shared 40 years of marriage. Bob, who was 92, had been bravely battling congestive heart failure for the past two months.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Bob was an alumnus of Fairfax High School, pursued higher education at UCLA, and honorably served his country in the Air Force during the Korean War. Bob’s journey in love and family began with his first wife, Vivian, with whom he welcomed and raised five children in Santa Monica, Van Nuys, and Tarzana over a span of 17 years. Professionally, Bob’s early years were spent working alongside his father, Irv Rosenbloom, at the Food Palace located at Pico and Bundy. It was this foundational experience that led to the inception of his first Bob’s Market in 1965 on National Blvd.

Bob’s entrepreneurial spirit didn’t stop there; he went on to establish a second location on Palms, and then acquired and transformed Royal Foods on Ocean Park and 17th into his third Bob’s Market in 1979. His final venture, the fourth store in Barrington, marked the culmination of his ambition. Despite eventually selling his smaller outlets to focus on the thriving independent supermarket on Ocean Park, Bob remained passionately committed to preserving the essence of a family-owned grocery, boasting an unparalleled selection of fresh produce, high-quality meats, and an exceptional wine inventory. More than just a store, Bob’s Market was a beloved community cornerstone, with Bob at its heart, deeply valuing and loving his customers who had become like family over the years.

Bob’s legacy is carried forward by his older sister, Betty Ann; his four sons, Rainbow, Rick, David, and Barry; his daughter, Paula Sunny; his three stepsons, Steve, Gary, and Chuck; and ten grandchildren. All of whom are united in celebrating his life and mourning his loss, alongside his devoted wife of 40 years, Bette.