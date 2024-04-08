Music Legend Light Up Long Beach’s Carpenter Center This Spring

Long Beach’s Carpenter Center is home to must-see performances this spring with the legendary Broadway star Lucie Arnaz on May 8–9.

Broadway Star Lucie Arnaz

Must-see music legend is singer and actress Lucie Arnaz, daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. She commands the Carpenter Center’s cabaret stage on Wednesday, May 8 and Thursday, May 9 at 8 p.m. in ‌ I Got the Job! Songs From My Musical Past with musical director Ron Abel. Expect the best of Broadway, hilarious behind-the-scenes stories, and an electrifying journey through the star’s musical past, including dynamite performances from her many Broadway roles ( Pippin, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, They’re Playing Our Song, and more!) The ultimate mid-week treat, Lucie Arnaz’s two-night run at the Carpenter Center takes place on the Center’s cabaret stage, where you get to take in the fun from cabaret seating never more than 40 feet from the Broadway star. Here’s a tip if you’re new to the Carpenter Center’s cabaret series—add the optional pre-show dinner to your order and you can whet your appetite with delicious food, iconic music, and Lucie’s engaging storytelling—all in one fabulous evening.

Don’t miss out on the chance to see the music legend on stage! Grab your tickets at www.carpenterarts.org, then prepare for unforgettable nights as Lucie Arnaz hit all the high notes for Broadway buffs and jazz enthusiasts. The Carpenter Center is located on the campus of California State University, Long Beach, minutes from where the 405 and 605 meet. Ample parking is available directly in front of the Center ($10).

Get Tickets to all Carpenter Center events here.(URL:https://www.carpenterarts.org/?utm_source=pridela&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=marsalisarnaz)