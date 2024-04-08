Lane Closures Expected on Century Blvd and Ground Transportation Construction at LAX

Motorists and Travelers Advised of Impacts on Traffic and Airport Access

Beginning Monday, April 8 at 7 AM through Friday, April 12 at 7 PM, motorists traveling on Century Boulevard should anticipate lane closures as part of the Roadway and Utility Enabling (RUE) Project.

According to authorities, two westbound and two eastbound lanes on Century Boulevard at Concourse Way, which spans between La Cienega Boulevard and Aviation Boulevard, will be closed continuously for the specified period.

Credit: LAX

Despite the closures, at least two lanes in each direction of Century Boulevard will remain operational, ensuring access to and from southbound Concourse Way is maintained throughout the construction process.

Officials have assured that all traffic, including access to local businesses and driveways, will be accommodated without disruption. Additionally, Department of Transportation (DOT) Traffic Control Officers will be deployed to manage traffic flow at intersections in the event of signal malfunctions.

Additionally, travelers passing through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) from Sunday, April 7 to Saturday, April 13, 2024, should be aware of ground transportation construction that will impact various areas of the airport during nighttime hours.

Beginning at midnight and continuing until 8:30 AM each night, lane restrictions will be enforced in several key locations across the airport. These restrictions include:

Continuous lane closures at the Arrivals Level Drop Off Lanes at Terminal 2.

Continuous lane closures at both the Arrivals and Departures Level Drop Off Lanes at Terminal 3.

There are continuous lane closures at the Arrivals Level Innermost Inner Lane at Terminal 3, specifically at the “North Knuckle” area.

Continuous lane closures at both the Arrivals and Departures Level Drop Off Lanes at Terminal 4.5.

Continuous lane closures along Theme Way from World Way North to Center Way.

Rolling restrictions on Center Way will be in place nightly.

Northbound closure of West Way will be continuous, while southbound lanes remain open.

Continuous closures of Surface Lots 2, 3, 4, and 7.

Permanent closure of the Admin East North Lot, designated as the TPSS Site.

These construction activities are part of ongoing efforts to improve LAX’s ground transportation infrastructure. Travelers are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time when navigating the airport during the specified dates and times.