Brick Throwing Woman Charged with 12 Counts of Vandalism in Los Angeles and Santa Monica

District Attorney Gascón Condemns “Reckless and Destructive Behavior”

Lisa Jones has been charged with 12 counts of vandalism for allegedly vandalizing a dozen vehicles with bricks throughout Los Angeles and Santa Monica between Feb. 21 and March 29, 2024, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department’s press release on the arrest, on March 28, around 5:00 p.m., the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Lisa Jones, drove to the 2000 block of Camden Avenue. Jones exited her vehicle with a brick and threw it at a random vehicle’s windshield. Jones picked up the brick from the ground and drove away.

The incident was captured on video and garnered national news coverage. Several other vandalism victims came forward in the Venice, Mid-Wilshire, Woodland Hills, and Northeast neighborhoods of Los Angeles, as well as the cities of Culver City, Burbank, and Santa Monica.

On April 3, 2024, West Los Angeles Autos detectives and patrol officers took Jones into custody. Jones was arrested and booked.

Gascón announced the charges on Thursday, condemning what he called “reckless and destructive behavior” that showed “a flagrant disregard for the law and a lack of respect for other people’s property.”

Jones, born on Aug. 7, 1993, faces 11 felony counts and one misdemeanor count of vandalism of $400 or more in damage or destruction of property. During her arraignment on April 5 in Dept. 30 of the Airport Courthouse, Jones pleaded not guilty. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19 in Dept. 31 of the same courthouse.

Between Feb. 21 and March 29, Jones allegedly randomly vandalized parked and unoccupied vehicles by throwing bricks at them in both Los Angeles and Santa Monica. Prosecutors recommended that Jones be held on $600,000 bail, but the court set her bail at $120,000.

If convicted as charged, Jones could face a maximum sentence of nine years and eight months in prison. There is no known motive for the crimes.

The case is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles and Santa Monica police departments.