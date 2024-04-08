April 9, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Brick Throwing Woman Charged with 12 Counts of Vandalism in Los Angeles and Santa Monica

Photo: YouTube

District Attorney Gascón Condemns “Reckless and Destructive Behavior”

Lisa Jones has been charged with 12 counts of vandalism for allegedly vandalizing a dozen vehicles with bricks throughout Los Angeles and Santa Monica between Feb. 21 and March 29, 2024, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department’s press release on the arrest, on March 28,  around 5:00 p.m., the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Lisa Jones, drove to the 2000 block of Camden Avenue. Jones exited her vehicle with a brick and threw it at a random vehicle’s windshield. Jones picked up the brick from the ground and drove away. 

The incident was captured on video and garnered national news coverage. Several other vandalism victims came forward in the Venice, Mid-Wilshire, Woodland Hills, and Northeast neighborhoods of Los Angeles, as well as the cities of Culver City, Burbank, and Santa Monica.

On April 3, 2024, West Los Angeles Autos detectives and patrol officers took Jones into custody. Jones was arrested and booked. 

Gascón announced the charges on Thursday, condemning what he called “reckless and destructive behavior” that showed “a flagrant disregard for the law and a lack of respect for other people’s property.”

Jones, born on Aug. 7, 1993, faces 11 felony counts and one misdemeanor count of vandalism of $400 or more in damage or destruction of property. During her arraignment on April 5 in Dept. 30 of the Airport Courthouse, Jones pleaded not guilty. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19 in Dept. 31 of the same courthouse.

Between Feb. 21 and March 29, Jones allegedly randomly vandalized parked and unoccupied vehicles by throwing bricks at them in both Los Angeles and Santa Monica. Prosecutors recommended that Jones be held on $600,000 bail, but the court set her bail at $120,000.

If convicted as charged, Jones could face a maximum sentence of nine years and eight months in prison. There is no known motive for the crimes. 

The case is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles and Santa Monica police departments.

in News
Related Posts
News

Music Legend Light Up Long Beach’s Carpenter Center This Spring

April 8, 2024

Read more
April 8, 2024

Long Beach’s Carpenter Center is home to must-see performances this spring with the legendary Broadway star Lucie Arnaz on May...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Lane Closures Expected on Century Blvd and Ground Transportation Construction at LAX

April 8, 2024

Read more
April 8, 2024

Motorists and Travelers Advised of Impacts on Traffic and Airport Access Beginning Monday, April 8 at 7 AM through Friday,...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

California Launches Dream For All Shared Appreciation Loan to Foster Homeownership

April 7, 2024

Read more
April 7, 2024

Innovative Program Provides Down Payment Assistance for First-Time Homebuyers The California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA) has opened submissions for the...

Photo: NASA.com
News

Total Solar Eclipse to Sweep Across North America on Monday, April 8

April 7, 2024

Read more
April 7, 2024

Celestial Event Requires Safety Precautions, Once in 20-Year Event On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will darken the...
News, Video

(Video) Director Arkasha Stevenson and Star Nell Tiger Free at Beyond Fest Q&A for the Screening of The First Omen

April 5, 2024

Read more
April 5, 2024

Co-writer, First-Time Director, and Star of Horror Film The First Omen talk about the film. @American Cinematheque @20th Century Studios...

Photo: Getty Photos
Food & Drink, News

Cal-Maine Foods Discloses Avian Influenza Detection, Halts Production, Destroys Chickens

April 5, 2024

Read more
April 5, 2024

Largest U.S. Egg Producer Takes Action After Avian Flu Detected in Texas Facility Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., the largest producer of...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Successfully De-Escalate Situation with Agitated Man at Local Motel

April 5, 2024

Read more
April 5, 2024

Officers Use Crisis Negotiation Skills to Calm an Individual in Mental Health Crisis Culver City Police Department officers responded to...

Photo: A24
News

A24 Hosts Special Screening for Alex Garland’s Electrifying Film Civil War in Los Angeles

April 4, 2024

Read more
April 4, 2024

Star-Studded Event Features Cast and Crew Ahead of Nationwide Release A24, the independent film production company, hosted a special screening...

Photo: Instagram: Coucou
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Coucou, the Casual Yet Elegant French Restaurant, Expands to West Hollywood

April 4, 2024

Read more
April 4, 2024

Venice’s Delicious Eatery Opens New Location with Exciting Menu Additions By Dolores Quintana As we reported earlier this year, Coucou,...

Photo: Facebook
News

99 Cents Only Stores to Wind Down Operations, Close Stores

April 4, 2024

Read more
April 4, 2024

Discount Retailer Announces Liquidation Plan Discount retailer 99 Cents Only Stores LLC has announced plans to wind down its business...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin Hosts Wildfire Insurance Town Hall

April 4, 2024

Read more
April 4, 2024

Join Experts to Discuss Wildfire Response, Insurance Challenges Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, representing California’s 42nd district, is set to host an...

Photo: YouTube Screenshot
News

Woman Arrested for Smashing Car Windshields with Bricks Across Los Angeles County

April 3, 2024

Read more
April 3, 2024

30-Year-Old Woman Faces Charges of Felony Vandalism Following Spate of Attacks The Westside of Los Angeles can breathe a sigh...

Photo: KCRW
Dining, Food & Drink, News

KCRW’s Good Food 2024 Pie Contest: Bake Your Way to Glory

April 3, 2024

Read more
April 3, 2024

Join the Ultimate Baking Showdown at UCLA Bakers all over the city are invited to test their skills and potentially...

Photo: MLS
News

Marilyn Monroe’s Former Home Faces Preservation Vote in Los Angeles City Council

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

Debate Over Designating Actress’s Last Home Historical Landmark Intensifies Marilyn Monroe is a beloved icon, but the neighborhood where one...

Photo: Official
News

LA County Provides Free Gun Safety Locks to Combat Accidental Shootings

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

Initiative Aims to Reduce Tragic Incidents Involving Firearms In a bid to tackle the public health crisis of gun violence,...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR