A24 Hosts Special Screening for Alex Garland’s Electrifying Film Civil War in Los Angeles

Star-Studded Event Features Cast and Crew Ahead of Nationwide Release

A24, the independent film production company, hosted a special screening of the upcoming Alex Garland film “CIVIL WAR” on Tuesday, April 2. The screening took place at the Ted Mann Theater at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles and was followed by a reception.

“CIVIL WAR,” written and directed by Garland, promises to be a thought-provoking and propulsive thriller. The star-studded cast includes Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sonoya Mizuno, and Nick Offerman.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 02: Kirsten Dunst (L) and Jesse Plemons attend the Los Angeles Premiere of A24’s “Civil War” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for A24)

Garland and the film’s cast members, including Dunst, Moura, Spaeny, McKinley Henderson, and Offerman, attended the special screening. Jesse Plemons, Nelson Lee, Jojo T. Gibbs, and Melissa Saint-Armand were also present. Producers Allon Reich and Andrew MacDonald, Casting Director Francine Maisler, and Production Designer Caty Maxey were also in attendance.

Notable figures from the entertainment industry were spotted at the event, including Rian Johnson, Edgar Wright, Elizabeth Olsen, Alice Braga, Lukas Gage, Alana Haim, Derek Waters, Nat Wolff, and Gavin Leatherwood.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 02: (L-R) Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attend the Los Angeles Premiere of A24’s “Civil War” After Party at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for A24)

“CIVIL WAR” has been highly anticipated since its first trailer drop in December 2023. Following its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival, the film garnered rave reviews.

The film takes audiences on a journey across a dystopian future America. A team of military-embedded journalists races against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House.

“CIVIL WAR” is set to hit theaters and IMAX nationwide on April 12, 2024.