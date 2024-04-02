April 3, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Marilyn Monroe’s Former Home Faces Preservation Vote in Los Angeles City Council

Photo: MLS

Debate Over Designating Actress’s Last Home Historical Landmark Intensifies

Marilyn Monroe is a beloved icon, but the neighborhood where one of the actress’ homes is located is not happy about the idea that the home could be designated as a historic landmark. We published an open letter yesterday airing some of these views, but there have been some responses to the issue in the last 24 hours. 

The proposal might be coming to a vote this week to preserve the home where the actress died in Brentwood. 

Los Angeles City Council member Traci Park of Council District 11 filed the paperwork to prevent the demolition of the home last year when the plan was made public. Park said she took the step after hundreds of fans contacted her office asking her to prevent the estate from being razed. The family that owns the property supports a plan to move the home to another location where it would be more accessible to the public. 

Park spoke to ABC 7 News today and said, “I can’t imagine any home in the city of Los Angeles more worthy of this designation than Marilyn Monroe’s home. It’s also a very fair request from our community and constituents that their interest and privacy be respected, so when I hear things about trespassing, that really crosses a line.” She added that the idea to move the home was a creative idea that could potentially make the home accessible to fans. 

Benjamin Hanelin, the lawyer for the family that owns the home, said, as quoted by ABC 7 News, “The house is not visible from the street. It will never be accessible to the public, even if it’s designated as a landmark. It is our client’s property, and they can do whatever they want with it.”

“Designating it as a landmark doesn’t do anything to help the public, does nothing to address the community’s concerns,” Hanelin said. “In fact, it’s only going to worsen the impacts on the community.”

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News

LA County Provides Free Gun Safety Locks to Combat Accidental Shootings

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

Initiative Aims to Reduce Tragic Incidents Involving Firearms In a bid to tackle the public health crisis of gun violence,...

Photo: Metro LA
News

Metro Completes Tunneling for D Line Subway Extension in Los Angeles

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

Major Construction Milestone Connects Downtown and West LA The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has reached a significant...

Photo: Youtube Screenshot
News, Real Estate

Woman Smashes Car Windshields in Venice and West LA, Prompting Concern

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

String of Vandalism Incidents Raises Alarm Among Residents In a disturbing incident, a woman was observed vandalizing the windshield of...
News, Video

(Video) Giant Spinning Statue of David Lynch Unveiled in Santa Monica

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

The Surreal Artwork is the Latest Addition to Santa Monica’s Public Art Scene @culvercitywlanews The latest addition to Santa Monica’s...

Photo: Caltrans District 7
News

Caltrans Reopens I-405 Off-Ramps in Sepulveda Pass After Sinkhole Repair

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

Commuters Can Navigate Freely as Off-Ramps Resume Operation Commuters in the Sepulveda Pass area can breathe a sigh of relief...

Photo: Courtesy of Masters of Taste
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Indulge in the Finest Food and Drink for a Charitable Cause at the Masters of Taste 2024

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

L.A.’s Premier Food and Beverage Festival in Support of Union Station Homeless Services It is once again time for Masters...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City PD Hosts Community Meeting on Racial Identity Profiling Act (RIPA) Report

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

Join the Dialogue on Police Accountability and Transparency The Culver City Police Department is inviting the community to participate in...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles Controller Warns of Proposed Drastic Measures to Address Budget Crisis

March 31, 2024

Read more
March 31, 2024

Controller Reveals City’s Startling Proposal to Counter Looming Budget Deficit. Los Angeles Controller Kenneth Meijia released a budget deficit update...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Apprehend Burglary Suspect, Recover Stolen Items

March 31, 2024

Read more
March 31, 2024

Police Response Leads to Arrest and Return of Victim’s Belongings The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) apprehended a burglary suspect...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

California’s Fast Food Minimum Wage Hike Sparks Controversy

March 31, 2024

Read more
March 31, 2024

Assembly Bill 1228 Raises Minimum Wage to $20 per Hour Starting on Monday, April 1, a big change will occur...
News, Video

(Video) Series A Coffee Now Open in Beverly Hills at 8328 Wilshire Blvd

March 29, 2024

Read more
March 29, 2024

Located in the space that formerly housed a Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. Try the Black Pearl Iced Coffee. @culvercitywlanews...

Photo: Youtube: Screenshot KTLA 5 News
News

Los Angeles Fire Department Responds to Multi-Vehicle Collision Involving MTA Bus

March 28, 2024

Read more
March 28, 2024

Firefighters and Paramedics Assess 14 Individuals, Transport Several to Hospital Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) firefighters and paramedics responded to...

Photo: National Weather Service
News

Los Angeles County Braces for Heavy Rain, Snow, and Possible Thunderstorms Over Weekend

March 28, 2024

Read more
March 28, 2024

National Weather Service Issues Alerts for Flooding and Possible Tornado  According to the latest reports from the National Weather Service...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Two Men Charged in Murder of Sidney Barrett Morris at L.A. Live Restaurant

March 28, 2024

Read more
March 28, 2024

DA Gascón Announces Charges; LAPD Chief Choi Expresses Condolences.  Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced murder charges Tuesday...

Photo: Official
News

Cantonese Dim Sum Master Chef Tony Opens Hollywood Dim Sum at TCL Chinese Theatre

March 27, 2024

Read more
March 27, 2024

Experience Exquisite Dim Sum Creations in the Heart of Hollywood 97 years after its founding, the TCL Chinese Theatre will...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR