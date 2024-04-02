April 3, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA County Provides Free Gun Safety Locks to Combat Accidental Shootings

Photo: Official

Initiative Aims to Reduce Tragic Incidents Involving Firearms

In a bid to tackle the public health crisis of gun violence, the Los Angeles County Office of Violence Prevention, a component of the Department of Public Health, has made 60,000 gun safety locks accessible to the public at no cost and with no questions asked.

Initially, free gun safety locks will be distributed at six County medical facilities:

  • Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
  • High Desert Regional Health Center
  • Los Angeles General Medical Center
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Outpatient Center
  • Olive View-UCLA Medical Center
  • Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center

Later this year, these safety locks will also be made available at Los Angeles County libraries.

Statistics reveal that in Los Angeles County, a child falls victim to gun violence every 30 hours. Many of these incidents involve firearms left loaded and unlocked. Nationally, an estimated 4.6 million children reside in households with loaded and unlocked firearms, which are often used to inflict harm on others or oneself. In 2022 alone, the County recorded over 300 suicides involving firearms.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health, emphasized, “Far too many families have experienced the terrible pain of losing a child or teenager to gun violence. In many of these cases, the simple act of locking and safely storing firearms would have prevented a tragedy. Fostering a culture of safety within the community begins with simple steps like securing firearms and protecting our children.”

Rudy Nuñez, a gun violence survivor, shared his story: “In 1993, at the age of 16, I was shot in the neck and diagnosed as a C5-C7 quadriplegic. Throughout my rehab process, I started to see improvement, thanks to the care I received at Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center. Now, as a KnowBarriers Peer Mentor, I’m proud to join the Department of Public Health in launching this initiative to provide free gun safety locks to the community. Offering free gun locks and educating the community about gun safety will keep our families safe.

“To obtain more information or secure a free gun safety lock, individuals can visit lockedandunloaded.org.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: MLS
News

Marilyn Monroe’s Former Home Faces Preservation Vote in Los Angeles City Council

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

Debate Over Designating Actress’s Last Home Historical Landmark Intensifies Marilyn Monroe is a beloved icon, but the neighborhood where one...

Photo: Metro LA
News

Metro Completes Tunneling for D Line Subway Extension in Los Angeles

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

Major Construction Milestone Connects Downtown and West LA The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has reached a significant...

Photo: Youtube Screenshot
News, Real Estate

Woman Smashes Car Windshields in Venice and West LA, Prompting Concern

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

String of Vandalism Incidents Raises Alarm Among Residents In a disturbing incident, a woman was observed vandalizing the windshield of...
News, Video

(Video) Giant Spinning Statue of David Lynch Unveiled in Santa Monica

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

The Surreal Artwork is the Latest Addition to Santa Monica’s Public Art Scene @culvercitywlanews The latest addition to Santa Monica’s...

Photo: Caltrans District 7
News

Caltrans Reopens I-405 Off-Ramps in Sepulveda Pass After Sinkhole Repair

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

Commuters Can Navigate Freely as Off-Ramps Resume Operation Commuters in the Sepulveda Pass area can breathe a sigh of relief...

Photo: Courtesy of Masters of Taste
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Indulge in the Finest Food and Drink for a Charitable Cause at the Masters of Taste 2024

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

L.A.’s Premier Food and Beverage Festival in Support of Union Station Homeless Services It is once again time for Masters...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City PD Hosts Community Meeting on Racial Identity Profiling Act (RIPA) Report

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

Join the Dialogue on Police Accountability and Transparency The Culver City Police Department is inviting the community to participate in...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles Controller Warns of Proposed Drastic Measures to Address Budget Crisis

March 31, 2024

Read more
March 31, 2024

Controller Reveals City’s Startling Proposal to Counter Looming Budget Deficit. Los Angeles Controller Kenneth Meijia released a budget deficit update...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Apprehend Burglary Suspect, Recover Stolen Items

March 31, 2024

Read more
March 31, 2024

Police Response Leads to Arrest and Return of Victim’s Belongings The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) apprehended a burglary suspect...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

California’s Fast Food Minimum Wage Hike Sparks Controversy

March 31, 2024

Read more
March 31, 2024

Assembly Bill 1228 Raises Minimum Wage to $20 per Hour Starting on Monday, April 1, a big change will occur...
News, Video

(Video) Series A Coffee Now Open in Beverly Hills at 8328 Wilshire Blvd

March 29, 2024

Read more
March 29, 2024

Located in the space that formerly housed a Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. Try the Black Pearl Iced Coffee. @culvercitywlanews...

Photo: Youtube: Screenshot KTLA 5 News
News

Los Angeles Fire Department Responds to Multi-Vehicle Collision Involving MTA Bus

March 28, 2024

Read more
March 28, 2024

Firefighters and Paramedics Assess 14 Individuals, Transport Several to Hospital Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) firefighters and paramedics responded to...

Photo: National Weather Service
News

Los Angeles County Braces for Heavy Rain, Snow, and Possible Thunderstorms Over Weekend

March 28, 2024

Read more
March 28, 2024

National Weather Service Issues Alerts for Flooding and Possible Tornado  According to the latest reports from the National Weather Service...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Two Men Charged in Murder of Sidney Barrett Morris at L.A. Live Restaurant

March 28, 2024

Read more
March 28, 2024

DA Gascón Announces Charges; LAPD Chief Choi Expresses Condolences.  Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced murder charges Tuesday...

Photo: Official
News

Cantonese Dim Sum Master Chef Tony Opens Hollywood Dim Sum at TCL Chinese Theatre

March 27, 2024

Read more
March 27, 2024

Experience Exquisite Dim Sum Creations in the Heart of Hollywood 97 years after its founding, the TCL Chinese Theatre will...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR