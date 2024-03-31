April 1, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Los Angeles Controller Warns of Proposed Drastic Measures to Address Budget Crisis

Photo: Getty Photos

Controller Reveals City’s Startling Proposal to Counter Looming Budget Deficit.

Los Angeles Controller Kenneth Meijia released a budget deficit update after his stern warning that the city could face a serious budget deficit in the future, as we reported on in February. Apparently, the solution that the city government has proposed to this potential budget crisis is startling. 

Meijia pointed out that the deficit was largely caused by overspending in three different departments. The top three areas of overspending are the Los Angeles Police Department, which spent $105 million; liability claims, which spent $92 million, of which the LAPD’s liability claims were half, or roughly $46 million; and the Fire Department, which spent $52 million. 

Liability claims come into play when a resident of the city or county feels like something that a city employee, like a police officer, has done something that has injured them in some way, and they sue for damages. Many such lawsuits are settled by the city, and the money to pay the damages comes from the city’s General Fund rather than from the department itself. 

Meijia tweeted, “The City is proposing to ELIMINATE 1,974 city positions including from MOST city departments who are NOT overspending.

This includes cutting ALL the vacant Controller positions we’ve been trying to fill, including accountants and auditors.”

He added, via social media, “If you chop off 20% of a Lexus, you don’t get a Camry, you get a wreck.” and “The City is proposing to eliminate 1,974 job positions amidst a staffing shortage across all city departments to save to pay for overspending in police, liability claims, & more.”

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Apprehend Burglary Suspect, Recover Stolen Items

March 31, 2024

Read more
March 31, 2024

Police Response Leads to Arrest and Return of Victim’s Belongings The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) apprehended a burglary suspect...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

California’s Fast Food Minimum Wage Hike Sparks Controversy

March 31, 2024

Read more
March 31, 2024

Assembly Bill 1228 Raises Minimum Wage to $20 per Hour Starting on Monday, April 1, a big change will occur...
News, Video

(Video) Series A Coffee Now Open in Beverly Hills at 8328 Wilshire Blvd

March 29, 2024

Read more
March 29, 2024

Located in the space that formerly housed a Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. Try the Black Pearl Iced Coffee. @culvercitywlanews...

Photo: Youtube: Screenshot KTLA 5 News
News

Los Angeles Fire Department Responds to Multi-Vehicle Collision Involving MTA Bus

March 28, 2024

Read more
March 28, 2024

Firefighters and Paramedics Assess 14 Individuals, Transport Several to Hospital Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) firefighters and paramedics responded to...

Photo: National Weather Service
News

Los Angeles County Braces for Heavy Rain, Snow, and Possible Thunderstorms Over Weekend

March 28, 2024

Read more
March 28, 2024

National Weather Service Issues Alerts for Flooding and Possible Tornado  According to the latest reports from the National Weather Service...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Two Men Charged in Murder of Sidney Barrett Morris at L.A. Live Restaurant

March 28, 2024

Read more
March 28, 2024

DA Gascón Announces Charges; LAPD Chief Choi Expresses Condolences.  Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced murder charges Tuesday...

Photo: Official
News

Cantonese Dim Sum Master Chef Tony Opens Hollywood Dim Sum at TCL Chinese Theatre

March 27, 2024

Read more
March 27, 2024

Experience Exquisite Dim Sum Creations in the Heart of Hollywood 97 years after its founding, the TCL Chinese Theatre will...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Fleurs et Sel Bakery Opens Storefront in West Adams, Welcomes Customers Three Days a Week

March 27, 2024

Read more
March 27, 2024

Indulge in Freshly Baked Cookies at the New West Adams Location Fleurs et Sel Bakery, known for its delectable cookies...

Photo One - Instagram Sweet Lady Jane
News

Easter Specials Guide: Brunch Spots, Desserts, and More in West Los Angeles

March 27, 2024

Read more
March 27, 2024

Discover the Best Easter Eats and Treats in LA for Your Holiday Celebration Easter is almost here, so here are...
News, Video

(Video) Director Adam Wingard Talks About His Influences While Making GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE

March 27, 2024

Read more
March 27, 2024

Director Adam Wingard Talks About His Influences While Making GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE at the Beyond Fest Screening...

Photo: Facebook
News

Attorney for Sean “Diddy” Combs Denounces Investigation as “Witch Hunt”

March 26, 2024

Read more
March 26, 2024

Legal Representative Criticizes Probe Amid Federal Sex Trafficking Inquiry An attorney representing Sean “Diddy” Combs criticized the investigation into the...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Department to Conduct High Visibility Traffic Enforcement Operation

March 26, 2024

Read more
March 26, 2024

Operation Targets Hazardous Traffic Violations on the West End The Culver City Police Department announced plans to conduct a high...

Photo: Facebook
News

Historic Union Contract Ratified by Thousands of Hotel Workers At 34 Hotels

March 26, 2024

Read more
March 26, 2024

UNITE HERE Local 11 Negotiates Agreement Ensuring Wage Increases  Hotel workers, who spearheaded the largest hotel strike in modern U.S....

Photo: Human Rights Campaign
News

Human Rights Campaign’s Los Angeles Dinner Celebrates LGBTQ+ Advocacy and Unity

March 25, 2024

Read more
March 25, 2024

Notable Figures Gathered to Champion LGBTQ+ Rights and Combat Discrimination By Aneesha Pappy  The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation’s...

Photo: Facebook
News

California Bars and Nightclubs Must Offer Drug Testing Devices Starting July 1

March 25, 2024

Read more
March 25, 2024

New Law Mandates License Holders to Provide Drug Testing Kits to Patrons Beginning July 1, establishments with Type 48 licenses...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR