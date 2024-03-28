Two Men Charged in Murder of Sidney Barrett Morris at L.A. Live Restaurant

DA Gascón Announces Charges; LAPD Chief Choi Expresses Condolences.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced murder charges Tuesday against two men involved in the killing of Sidney Barrett Morris, who was shot while dining alone at a restaurant at L.A. Live late last year.

“The victim, Sidney Barrett Morris, had dedicated his life’s work to fostering inclusivity and harmony within our society, making his untimely death all the more devastating,” District Attorney Gascón said. “I want to express my sincere condolences to Mr. Morris’ family. The brazenness of this shooting is alarming, and my office is fully committed to bringing accountability to those responsible for this heinous crime.”

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Dominic Choi expressed sadness over the shocking and brutal attack in a place of leisure and recreation.

“While it does not bring Mr. Morris back to his loved ones, I am proud of the hard work and diligence of our Robbery Homicide Division to bring the murderers to justice,” Chief Choi said.

Phillip Pasco Clark, 34, of Los Angeles, and Santana Jermaine Kelly, 50, of Palmdale, each face one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime in connection with the case. Kelly also faces one felony count of arson of property of another.

The defendants pleaded not guilty during their arraignment on March 26, 2024, in Dept. 30 of the Clara Shortridge Foltz-Criminal Justice Center. Their preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for April 25, 2024, in Department 50 of the same courthouse.

The incident occurred on Nov. 28, 2023, around 6:15 p.m. at the Fixins Soul Kitchen, 800 West Olympic Boulevard, part of the L.A. Live entertainment complex. Morris was sitting alone at the counter eating when defendant Clark allegedly walked in, approached Morris, and shot him, killing him instantly. Clark then fled the location in a vehicle driven by an unknown individual.

Kelly is alleged to have helped plan the murder, providing supplies and support. The day after the murder, Kelly is accused of setting fire to the getaway car in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Kelly and Clark are being held on $3.06 million and $4.06 million bail, respectively.

If convicted as charged, Kelly faces a maximum sentence of 100 years to life, while Clark faces a maximum sentence of 85 years to life.

The case is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department and LADA’s Major Crimes Division.