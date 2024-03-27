Fleurs et Sel Bakery Opens Storefront in West Adams, Welcomes Customers Three Days a Week

Indulge in Freshly Baked Cookies at the New West Adams Location

Fleurs et Sel Bakery, known for its delectable cookies as a pop-up in Culver City for the last two years, has now opened its storefront in West Adams at 5300 W Adams Blvd Suite 100. Congratulations, mes amis. The bakery will welcome customers three days this week: Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Doors will open promptly at 12:00 p.m. and will remain open until sellout or 5:00 p.m., whichever comes first. There’s no pre-order option available; customers are encouraged to walk up and be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

Owner Lara Adekoya was all smiles when we went by this afternoon. As soon as the doors opened, there was a line, which remained for most of the day until they sold out. Longtime fans of Adekoya’s cookie creations will be happy since the cookies are every bit as great as they have always been. They are fresh, soft, and sweet.

This week, the bakery boasts a tempting array of nine cookie flavors, with additional offerings possible for Saturday’s menu. The available flavors include Sea Salt Chocolate Chip, Vanilla Bean Sugar, Cinnamon Snickerdoodle, London Fog, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Walnut, Peanut Butter Chocolate, Nutella Coeur, Caramelized Butter Pecan, and Cookie Au Beurre.