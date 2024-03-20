March 21, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Erewhon Partners with Sofia Richie Grainge With Premium Cherry Smoothie

Photo: Official

Sofia’s Sweet Cherry Smoothie Exclusively at Erewhon Tonic Bars

Erewhon, the purveyor of organic and sustainable foods, is extending its latest collaboration, this time with Sofia Richie Grainge, a tasty smoothie added to the tonic bar’s menu in February.

Dubbed “Sofia’s Sweet Cherry Smoothie,” the beverage will be exclusively available at Erewhon tonic bars. Priced at $21, the smoothie promises a blend of premium ingredients curated to tantalize taste buds while supporting a good cause.

One distinctive feature of the smoothie is its use of Almond MALK as the plant-based milk base, ensuring it remains free of gums, oils, and fillers. In addition to satisfying consumers’ palates, a portion of the proceeds from each purchase will be donated to Every Mother Counts, a nonprofit organization dedicated to making pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mother everywhere.

It does have a premium price, but as a healthy treat, It is very tasty. The smoothie is sweet but not too sweet and creamy, and while it contains avocado, its flavor harmoniously melds with the sweet cherries, offering a delightful experience. 

The smoothie’s ingredients include MALK Almond Milk, R.W. Knudsen Family Organic Just Tart Cherry Juice, Cowboy Vanilla Colostrum, Natural Vitality Organic Calm Powder, Maple Joe Dark Organic Pure Maple Syrup, Woodstock Organic Dark Sweet Cherries, Pineapple, Avocado, Coconut Cream, and Pitaya Powder.

