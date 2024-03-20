March 20, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Dog Fatally Struck in Brentwood Crosswalk; Owner Seeks Answers

Photo: Google Earth

Tragic Incident Involving Hit-And-Run Driver at Busy Intersection

By Dolores Quintana

In a disturbing incident, a dog was killed after being struck by a car in broad daylight while crossing the intersection of Gretna Green Way and Montana Avenue in Brentwood on March 9. The incident happened around 2:40 p.m., as the dog’s owner and Brentwood resident, Lesley Mayer, was in the crosswalk with two dogs, Jolie and Theo, on a leash.

According to the owner, in her post on Nextdoor, the driver of an older brown Mercedes rolled through a stop sign and accelerated through the crosswalk, striking one of the dogs, named Theo, on a three-foot leash. The owner reported being approximately 10 feet off the curb when they heard the car accelerate behind them. By the time they turned, it was too late, and she and her second dog survived because they were standing outside of the car’s path. 

The driver, described as a senior man, reportedly exited the vehicle after the incident, seemingly confused. He claimed to have seen the owner but not the dogs and asked, “What happened?” as if he had not seen what had occurred. Despite the severity of the situation, the driver allegedly failed to provide any information or offer an apology before leaving the scene. 

The intersection of Gretna Green and Montana Avenues is an area in Brentwood with many pedestrians and foot traffic, especially on Sundays when the popular Brentwood Farmers’ Market takes place. Mayer warns others to be cautious when crossing the street in this area and is looking for any information that could help identify the hit-and-run driver in the neighborhood.

in News
