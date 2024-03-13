March 14, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Police Crack Down on DUIs During Weekend Spree

Photo: Facebook

Multiple Arrests Made Following Alcohol-Related Incidents

Culver City Police reported multiple DUI arrests last weekend following incidents involving drivers suspected of operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

The series of events began late Saturday evening when officers responded to a radio call regarding a non-injury traffic collision. Upon arrival at the scene, officers observed signs indicating that one of the parties involved in the collision was under the influence of alcohol. Following an investigation, the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

A few hours later, just before 4 a.m., officers received another radio call, this time reporting a traffic hazard at the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Culver Boulevard. Responding officers found a vehicle stopped in the eastbound lanes of Culver Boulevard, with the driver slumped over the wheel. Subsequent investigation led to the driver’s arrest for suspicion of DUI.

Continuing their night of enforcement, at approximately 5:40 a.m., CCPD officers were called to assist Culver City Fire on a rescue operation in the 5000 block of Sepulveda Boulevard. A witness had observed a vehicle traveling in the opposite lanes of traffic without headlights on. Upon arrival, officers discovered an individual passed out behind the wheel. Following a field sobriety test, the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The Culver City Police Department emphasized the importance of staying vigilant and responsible on the roads, particularly during late-night hours when incidents of impaired driving tend to rise.

