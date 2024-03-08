(Video) Update: The Recently Re-Opened Bakery Sweet Lady Jane in Santa Monica Has Closed Temporarily

A Sign on the Door From the New Owners Notes The Closure is Related to Permits. According to The Note, It Is an Unresolved Issue From the Previous Owner. The Notice from the LA County Health Department Lists Codes Relating to Submitting Plans and Remodeling. The New Owners Julie and Matt Give an Email Address for Issues and Says They Are Working With the City to Resolve the Issues. Never Fear, the Newly Reopened Beverly Hills Location Is Open.

