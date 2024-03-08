March 8, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

(Video) Update: The Recently Re-Opened Bakery Sweet Lady Jane in Santa Monica Has Closed Temporarily

A Sign on the Door From the New Owners Notes The Closure is Related to Permits. According to The Note, It Is an Unresolved Issue From the Previous Owner. The Notice from the LA County Health Department Lists Codes Relating to Submitting Plans and Remodeling. The New Owners Julie and Matt Give an Email Address for Issues and Says They Are Working With the City to Resolve the Issues. Never Fear, the Newly Reopened Beverly Hills Location Is Open.

@culvercitywlanews Update: The Recently Re-Opened Bakery Sweet Lady Jane in Santa Monica Has Closed Temporarily. A Sign on the Door From the New Owners Notes The Closure is Related to Permits. According to The Note, It Is an Unresolved Issue From the Previous Owner. The Notice from the LA County Health Department Lists Codes Relating to Submitting Plans and Remodeling. The New Owners Julie and Matt Give an Email Address for Issues and Says They Are Working With the City to Resolve the Issues. Never Fear, the Newly Reopened Beverly Hills Location Is Open. #SweetLadyJane #santamonica #bakery #cake #bakerytiktok #fyp #beverlyhills ♬ original sound – westsidetoday
in News, Video
Related Posts
Photo One : Photo Credit A24
News

Director Rose Glass Dives Deep into “Love Lies Bleeding” – A Queer Crime Thriller with Heart

March 8, 2024

Read more
March 8, 2024

Discover the Secrets Behind the Making of This Magical and Intense Lesbian Romance For the release of LOVE LIES BLEEDING,...

Photo: The Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences
News

Oscar 2024 Live Results and Updates from Hollywood’s Biggest Night

March 7, 2024

Read more
March 7, 2024

Check Here on Sunday for the Winners at the Academy Awards You can check back here on Sunday night for...

Photo: Shake Shack
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Predict the Runtime, Win Delicious Rewards! Shake Shack’s Star-Studded Game for Tinseltown’s Biggest Night

March 7, 2024

Read more
March 7, 2024

Shake Shack’s Ultimate Award Show Guessing Game, and You Get the Prizes Get ready for a star-studded evening of predictions...

Photo: LAPD
News

LAPD Nabs Auto Burglar Suspect: Seek Information in Series of Crimes

March 7, 2024

Read more
March 7, 2024

Authorities Arrest Suspect and Recover Stolen Property The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) West Los Angeles Division Auto Detectives have...
News

Exclusive Wedding Registry Event in the Palisades

March 7, 2024

Read more
March 7, 2024

Calling all fiancé’s! Elizabeth Lamont, a luxury interior design studio and home store located in the Palisades Village is hosting...
News, Video

(Video) Soft Opening of Sweet Lady Jane Beverly Hills

March 7, 2024

Read more
March 7, 2024

We interviewed Julie Ngu, the new owner of Sweet Lady Jane. People kept stopping by to tell their stories and...

Photo: Official
News

Rev Up Your Run: Screenland 5K Takes Over Culver City for an Unforgettable Weekend

March 6, 2024

Read more
March 6, 2024

Culver City’s Annual 5K Run/Walk Brings Fun, Celebrities, and Community Spirit. Culver City is gearing up for the annual Screenland...

Photo: A24
News

Love Lies Bleeding” Sparks Star-Studded LA Premiere with Director Rose Glass and A-List Cast

March 6, 2024

Read more
March 6, 2024

lamorous Red Carpet Affair Sees Kristen Stewart’s Bold Fashion Statement Steal the Spotlight LOVE LIES BLEEDING, the new film from...

Photo: The Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Wolfgang Puck to Wow Celebs at 30th Annual Oscars Governor’s Ball with Luxurious Feast

March 6, 2024

Read more
March 6, 2024

Chef Discusses His Three-Decade Legacy and Teases Decadent Desserts at the Oscars Chef and restauranteur Wolfgang Puck will serve a...
News, Video

(Video) Carve Out Some Peaceful Time for Your Energetic System, Body, Mind, and Soul In Santa Monica’s Premier Wellness Studio

March 6, 2024

Read more
March 6, 2024

IntoMeSea is dedicated to creating a space where we care for, connect to, and transcend the self in order that...
News

One Whole Life: Health Starts in Your Gut

March 5, 2024

Read more
March 5, 2024

Los Angeles-based broth company, OWL Venice, is on a mission to heal the world. OWL stands for One Whole Life...
News

Become Fit ‘N’ Fab Forever With At Home Personal Training

March 5, 2024

Read more
March 5, 2024

By Susan Payne “Age is a number, fitness is a lifestyle.” Santa Monica personal trainer Betsy Mendel truly believes this....

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Hosts Community Budget Info Session and Workshop on Wednesday

March 5, 2024

Read more
March 5, 2024

Gain Insights into City Budgeting Process at Veterans Memorial Building Culver City residents are encouraged to attend the upcoming Community...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

CVS and Walgreens Set to Dispense Abortion Pill Mifepristone – Major Step in Accessibility

March 5, 2024

Read more
March 5, 2024

Leading Drugstore Chains to Provide Abortion Pill Services in Select States. CVS Health and Walgreens, two of the largest drugstore...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Health, News, Wellness

Find Harmony at IntoMeSea: Unveiling Santa Monica’s Quantum Wellness Hub

March 5, 2024

Read more
March 5, 2024

A Look Into the Healing Studio and Interview with Owner Jen Williams  IntoMeSea, a healing wellness studio located at 1812...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR