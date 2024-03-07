Predict the Runtime, Win Delicious Rewards! Shake Shack’s Star-Studded Game for Tinseltown’s Biggest Night

Shake Shack’s Ultimate Award Show Guessing Game, and You Get the Prizes

Get ready for a star-studded evening of predictions and prizes as Shake Shack, the iconic fast-food chain, unveils an exciting guessing game for Hollywood’s most anticipated night. As the entertainment world gears up for an evening of glitz and glamour, Shake Shack invites fans to join in the fun by guessing the exact runtime of the award show.

The game, hosted by Shake Shack, promises an intriguing twist. The marketing agency Known, utilizing custom modeling techniques, has crunched the numbers to predict a runtime of 3 hours and 31 minutes for Tinseltown’s grandest spectacle. The agency’s calculations incorporated recency-weighted time series and “show-component” analysis, delving into various elements such as host segments, presentations, performances, and advertisements to derive a precise estimate based on publicly available data.

But here’s where it gets even more exciting! If the award show surpasses the predicted time, Shake Shack is offering free Chicken Shacks with a $10 minimum purchase. Conversely, if the event concludes under the estimated runtime, participants can enjoy free SmokeShacks with the same minimum purchase requirement. Terms and conditions apply.

Shake Shack is also giving its West Hollywood location at 8520 Santa Monica Boulevard a red carpet makeover, complete with a photo booth for customers. It has also announced that any Oscar nominees with ID can get a free Shack Burger on Oscar Sunday at the location. Shake Shack burgers and fries will be part of the menu at the Academy Museum Oscar Watch party.

Whether the host’s monologue becomes an unforgettable marathon or the commercial breaks breeze by, Shake Shack ensures that everyone emerges a winner. Fans can follow the action and participate in the guessing game by visiting Shake Shack’s Instagram page.

To join the excitement, place your orders through the Shack App at Shake Shack’s website using the code BIGWINS.