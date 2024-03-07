LAPD Nabs Auto Burglar Suspect: Seek Information in Series of Crimes

Authorities Arrest Suspect and Recover Stolen Property

The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) West Los Angeles Division Auto Detectives have successfully apprehended the suspect believed to be behind a wave of auto burglaries in the West Los Angeles area.

Thomas Gardner, a 55-year-old Los Angeles resident, was identified as the prime suspect in a series of auto burglaries that occurred from July 1, 2023, to February 20, 2024. The suspect targeted vehicles parked in underground parking garages and made off with stolen property.

During the investigative process, Gardner’s method became clear. After committing the burglaries, he rented self-storage units across various parts of Los Angeles to stash the stolen items. Subsequently, he used different online marketplaces to sell the ill-gotten gains.

On February 20, 2024, LAPD West Los Angeles Division Detectives, assisted by the Narcotics Enforcement Detail and patrol officers, swiftly responded to the 12600 block of Sherman Way in North Hollywood, leading to Gardner’s arrest. The vehicle he was in possession of during the arrest was impounded for further evidence collection.

Following the arrest, LAPD Auto Detectives executed search warrants on Gardner’s vehicle and storage units on February 21 and February 23, 2024. The operation recovered numerous stolen items, including golf clubs, designer sunglasses, and electronics. The retrieved belongings were subsequently returned to the victims of the auto burglaries.

Thomas Gardner now faces serious legal consequences. He has been booked for 459 PC: Auto Burglary under booking number 6764349, with bail set at $1,650,000. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed a total of 16 felony counts against Gardner, including 14 counts of burglary, one count of identity theft, and one count of second-degree burglary.

Anyone with information about this crime or these types of incidents is asked to call the West Los Angeles Division Auto Detectives at (310) 444-1504. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.