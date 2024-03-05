March 6, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Become Fit ‘N’ Fab Forever With At Home Personal Training

By Susan Payne

“Age is a number, fitness is a lifestyle.”

Santa Monica personal trainer Betsy Mendel truly believes this. Over the last 20 years, Mendel has enjoyed seeing the natural progression of her clients become happier and healthier as they commit to moving their bodies.

This year, Mendel has rebranded her business to encompass a broader spectrum of clients, ages 50 or above, that want to be “Fit n Fab Forever.”

Empowering individuals to unlock their full potential is Mendel’s mission. By providing personalized, results-driven fitness programs, she prioritizes your health and wellness. Through her expert guidance, motivational support and her commitment to a positive and supportive environment, Mendel wants to inspire and guide clients on their journey to achieve fitness goals, enhance their overall health and cultivate a sustainable, lifelong commitment to physical and mental well being.

“Everything starts from moving more. Move a muscle, change a mood. As you start moving your body, you start feeling good, taking better care of yourself and making healthier food choices. It’s a natural progression,” Mendel said.

With personal at-home training, Mendel allows her clients the convenience and comfort of their own home, helping them become stronger and giving them the confidence to rebrand their own lifestyle. Whether that be moving more, making improved choices in their personal diets, or wanting to feel stronger, healthier, or more flexible, Mendel meets clients where they are, designs a plan to reach and exceed their goals, and starts them on a journey to live their best life ever.

“During the initial consultation, we go over their goals, if they have injuries, what they’ve been doing, or want to do, and we get to know each other and see if it’s a good fit,” Mendel said. “I love this part because I can share my passion for fitness and ensure that we are on the path to achieving a happier and healthier lifestyle.”


After a thorough review of health histories, Mendel integrates cardio, weights, flexibility and stretching, into a plan customized for each client, depending on their history and capabilities. With a flexible schedule, Mendel sets aside time with each client and is often an accountability partner for them.

“Most people just want to get in better shape and stay active. They want to be able to play pickleball, or get on the floor with their grandchildren, they just want to feel better. I’ve seen clients go from lacking confidence, not thinking they can do it, to looking forward to the workout and seeing that lifestyle change and how far they’ve come. It’s a beautiful transformation,” she said.

Although she specializes in ages 50 and above, Mendel welcomes clients of all ages, and even couples who wish to get stronger together.

“I have couples that train together and they really enjoy the togetherness and bonding experience,” Mendel said.

“It’s important to stay in shape as you get older. A lot of people want to work out, but don’t feel comfortable in a gym. Some are lacking accountability, but they have it coming now with Fit n Fab Forever. Being able to work out from home, I strive to make them feel at ease.”

With 20 years of experience, Mendel has culminated a wealth of success stories and testimonials from her clients:

“All I can say is thank you, thank you, thank you! You’ve made such a difference in my life!” To get in touch with Betsy Mendel and get a custom workout schedule in place, visit fitnfabforever.com, or email westsidebetsy@gmail.com. Better yet, call or text 310-980-1477.

News
