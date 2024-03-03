Two New Mixed-Use Developments Near Sony Studios in Palms Unveiled

Stylish Developments Emerge at Washington Blvd and Motor Ave

Just across from Sony Pictures Studios, in the Palms district, a pair of mixed-use apartment buildings at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Motor Avenue have completed the hardest phase of construction.

10375 Washington Boulevard is a seven-story structure set to offer 139 studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments on the northeast corner. The mixed-use development will have 2,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, the development will provide parking for 140 vehicles. It is a development project from the Guo Rui Group out of Hong Kong and was designed by Kevin Tsai Architecture. The contemporary low-rise building boasts a U-shaped footprint enveloping a courtyard at the podium level. Open spaces are integrated through setbacks and terrace decks.

Benefiting from Transit Oriented Communities incentives, the project allows for a larger structure than conventional zoning regulations, with 14 apartments designated as deed-restricted affordable housing at the extremely low-income level.

Photo Two: Abramson Architects

On the opposite side of the street, California Landmark Group, based in Los Angeles, is progressing with construction at 10401 Washington Boulevard. The eight-story building will house 112 apartments, including 15 designated as extremely low-income affordable units. The ground floor will feature 2,000 square feet of commercial space and parking for 71 vehicles.

Similar to its counterpart, this project secured entitlements through the Transit Oriented Communities incentives. Abramson Architects is responsible for the design of this contemporary podium-type building, incorporating amenity decks into its plans.