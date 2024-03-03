March 4, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA City Council Greenlights Master Leasing Program to Tackle Homelessness Crisis

Photo: Facebook

Unanimous Vote Sets Stage for Different Approach to Expand Housing Options

The Los Angeles City Council came one step closer to implementing a “master leasing” program aimed at expanding the availability of housing for unhoused residents, as reported by City News Service. This approach, already in use by LA County, involves securing all or part of an apartment building on a long-term lease, followed by subleasing the units to unhoused individuals or families, along with the provision of supportive services.

Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky initially proposed the adoption of the master leasing approach in December 2022. With the recent council approval, city staff is now tasked with preparing contract terms and benchmarks to execute the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s (LAHSA) Master Leasing Program. The initiative will commence with a pilot program in Yaroslavsky’s Fifth District, covering West L.A. neighborhoods and other feasible sites.

Given the limited availability of interim housing sites for the general unhoused population in her district, Yaroslavsky emphasized that the master leasing plan could effectively address a significant need with prompt action. Highlighting LA County and LAHSA’s successful launch of a master-leasing initiative in November 2023, she pointed out that they leased and filled 105 units within three months, with an additional 530-plus units in the pipeline.

“I hope that we will move with the appropriate urgency to quickly realize and get the program off the ground,” Yaroslavsky stated.

The city administrative officer is assigned the responsibility of identifying funding for the pilot program and potential citywide expansion. Additionally, the city attorney and the CAO’s risk management team will examine the existing agreement between LAHSA and the county to assess risks and liabilities and develop plans to address any issues.

In a related development, the city’s chief legislative analyst recently reported that units leased and rented through the program beyond June 2027 will contribute towards the city’s “Alliance” settlement goals.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo One: Kevin Tsai Architecture
News, Real Estate

Two New Mixed-Use Developments Near Sony Studios in Palms Unveiled

March 3, 2024

Read more
March 3, 2024

Stylish Developments Emerge at Washington Blvd and Motor Ave Just across from Sony Pictures Studios, in the Palms district, a...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

LAHSA Report Exposes Failures of Anti-Camping Ordinance, Allegedly Kept Secret Since November

March 3, 2024

Read more
March 3, 2024

City Controller and Council Members Speak Out Against Withheld Report  LA City Controller Kenneth Meija posted comments on social media...

Photo: Google Earth
News

Hollywood Prepares for 96th Oscars: Street Closures and Traffic Updates Revealed

March 1, 2024

Read more
March 1, 2024

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Ceremony to Close Local Streets The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences,...

Photo: Culver City Police Department
News

Culver City Police Department Disperse Reckless Driving Gathering Near Costco

February 29, 2024

Read more
February 29, 2024

CCPD Officers Successfully De-Escalates Situation, Crowd Disperses Culver City Police Department officers responded to a series of calls over the...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Construction Alert: Topanga Canyon Boulevard Faces Nightly Closures Starting March 4

February 29, 2024

Read more
February 29, 2024

Caltrans Announces 18-Mile Project Spanning Chatsworth to PCH Commuters in the Los Angeles area should prepare for significant delays as...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

FTC Takes Legal Action to Block $24.6 Billion Kroger-Albertsons Merger

February 29, 2024

Read more
February 29, 2024

Largest Proposed Supermarket Merger Faces Antitrust Allegations The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a lawsuit on Tuesday to block Kroger...

Photo: Regarding Her Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Regarding Her Dinner at Hatchet Hall is Part of Planned Women’s History Month Celebration

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Events Showcase Women-Led Farms, Vineyards, and Chefs, Supporting ‘Regarding Her’ Nonprofit Hatchet Hall, the renowned Culver City restaurant, invited patrons...

Photo: Dunkin Donuts
Dining, News

Leap Day Brings Once-in-Four-Year Deals at Popular Restaurants All Day Long

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’, and More Roll Out Special Offers to Mark the Occasion Leap Day, that rare additional day occurring...

Photo: Sweet Lady Jane
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sweet Lady Jane’s Social Media Tease Continues As Locations Sport Hiring Notices

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Mysterious Posts Leave Fans Eager for the Return, But Questions Linger By Dolores Quintana After resurfacing on social media, the...
News, Video

(Video) Pro-Palestine Protest at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Protesters were there to protest the arrival of U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi Counter-protesters drove by in a car. @culvercitywlanews Pro-Palestine...
News, Video

(Video) Restaurants Replace Glass Front Doors After Late Night Robbery Spree in Del Ray

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Seven restaurants and small businesses in Del Rey and Venice, including Nick the Greek and Dudley Market, were robbed. Council...

Photo: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
News

Hollywood Royalty to Shine at 96th Oscars: First Wave of Star-Studded Presenter Lineup Unveiled

February 27, 2024

Read more
February 27, 2024

Incredible Lineup of Actors and Previous Oscar Winners Announced Executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor, along with executive producers Molly...

Photo: Facebook
News

Vote Smart, Vote Early: Streamlining Your 2024 Presidential Primary Experience in L.A. County

February 27, 2024

Read more
February 27, 2024

Skip the Lines and Save Time – Your Guide to Early Voting Options  In preparation for the upcoming 2024 Presidential...

Photo One: Dolores Quintana
News

Overnight Burglaries Rattle Del Rey, Venice: LAPD Investigates String of Incidents

February 27, 2024

Read more
February 27, 2024

Seven Businesses Targeted, Including Nick the Greek and Dudley Market The Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating a series...
News, Video

(Video) Heartfelt candlelight vigils in Westchester and West Hollywood for Nex Benedict

February 27, 2024

Read more
February 27, 2024

The non-binary 16 year old student with Choctaw ancestry died in Owasso, Oklahoma after being beaten by three older high...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR