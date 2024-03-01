March 1, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Hollywood Prepares for 96th Oscars: Street Closures and Traffic Updates Revealed

Photo: Google Earth

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Ceremony to Close Local Streets

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, in collaboration with the City of Los Angeles, has finalized street closure plans around the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood to ensure public safety, bolster security strategies, and streamline the production of the 96th Oscars®.

From 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, February 29, until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, Hollywood Boulevard will witness a complete closure from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue. This temporary measure is undertaken to facilitate the construction of press risers and pre-show stages along the iconic Oscars red carpet.

As a consequence of these closures, the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will initiate the re-routing of bus traffic. Furthermore, subway trains are set to bypass the Ovation Hollywood station from the last regularly scheduled train on Saturday, March 9, until the first scheduled train after 6 a.m. on Monday, March 11.

Throughout the period between Sunday, March 3, and Oscar® Sunday, March 10, additional closures of streets and sidewalks will be enforced for varying durations. Comprehensive details of these closures, including maps of affected areas, are available from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the Thirteenth District City Council field offices, and on the official Academy website at https://www.oscars.org/closures.

The 96th Oscars, scheduled for Sunday, March 10, 2024, will take place at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The event will be broadcast live on ABC at the revised time of 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT, reaching audiences in more than 200 territories worldwide. As Hollywood prepares for this grand celebration of cinematic excellence, the temporary inconveniences serve as necessary measures to ensure a seamless and secure Oscars production.

