March 1, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

FTC Takes Legal Action to Block $24.6 Billion Kroger-Albertsons Merger

Photo: Getty Photos

Largest Proposed Supermarket Merger Faces Antitrust Allegations

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a lawsuit on Tuesday to block Kroger Company’s proposed $24.6 billion acquisition of Albertsons Companies, Inc., citing anti competitive concerns.

The FTC contends that the merger, if approved, would result in the elimination of robust competition between Kroger and Albertsons, leading to increased prices for groceries and essential household items. The commission argues that the diminished competition would also compromise product and service quality, limiting consumer choices in the grocery shopping landscape. Additionally, the acquisition poses a direct threat to the wages, benefits, and working conditions of thousands of grocery store workers, erasing aggressive competition for employees.

Henry Liu, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, expressed concerns about rising grocery costs and the potential adverse effects on essential grocery store workers. He stated, “Kroger’s acquisition of Albertsons would lead to additional grocery price hikes for everyday goods, further exacerbating the financial strain consumers across the country face today. Essential grocery store workers would also suffer under this deal, facing the threat of their wages dwindling, benefits diminishing, and their working conditions deteriorating.”

The FTC issued an administrative complaint and authorized a federal court lawsuit to halt the proposed acquisition during the commission’s administrative proceedings. A bipartisan group of nine state attorneys general has joined the FTC’s federal court complaint.

Kroger, operating thousands of stores across 36 states with regional banners such as Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Harris Teeter, King Soopers, Kroger, and Quality Food Centers (QFC), seeks to acquire Albertsons, which also operates thousands of stores across 35 states under regional names including Albertsons, Haggen, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Safeway, and Vons. If the merger proceeds, the combined entity would operate over 5,000 stores and approximately 4,000 retail pharmacies and employ nearly 700,000 individuals across 48 states.

Executives from both Kroger and Albertsons have acknowledged that the two companies are direct competitors, engaging in aggressive competition for customers and employees. The proposed merger has been acknowledged by executives from both supermarket chains as anti-competitive, with one executive candidly stating, “You are basically creating a monopoly in grocery with the merger.”

The FTC challenges the proposed divestiture offering by Kroger and Albertsons to alleviate antitrust concerns. The proposed divestitures involve transferring several hundred stores and select assets to C&S Wholesale Grocers. However, the FTC contends that the divestiture proposal is inadequate, lacking coherence and falling short of mitigating the lost competition between the two supermarket giants.

The commission argues that the proposed divestitures are not a standalone business and would present significant obstacles for C&S in creating a functional business that could effectively compete with the combined Kroger and Albertsons. Additionally, the proposal overlooks regional and local markets where both companies currently compete, and the assets offered for divestiture do not cover all the necessary elements for C&S to replicate the existing competitive landscape.

Beyond concerns about grocery prices, the FTC alleges that Kroger’s acquisition of Albertsons would diminish the incentive for both companies to compete on product quality and customer service. The current competition between Kroger and Albertsons drives improvements in various aspects, including offering fresher produce, higher quality products, enhanced private label offerings, a broader array of in-store services, flexible store and pharmacy hours, and curbside pickup services.

The commission warns that the merger would eliminate head-to-head competition, resulting in increased grocery prices and reduced motivation for Kroger and Albertsons to enhance product quality and customer service.

The potential harm extends to the workforce, as Kroger and Albertsons are the two largest employers of union grocery labor in the United States. The combined entity would have increased leverage over workers and their unions, negatively impacting improvements to wages, benefits, and working conditions. The FTC contends that union grocery workers’ ability to negotiate better terms, especially during collective bargaining agreements, would be weakened.

The offices of the attorneys general of Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, and Wyoming are joining the FTC’s federal lawsuit.

The FTC’s administrative complaint initiates a proceeding where the allegations will be examined in a formal hearing before an administrative law judge. The commission works to promote competition, protect consumers, and educate the public about antitrust issues.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

Construction Alert: Topanga Canyon Boulevard Faces Nightly Closures Starting March 4

February 29, 2024

Read more
February 29, 2024

Caltrans Announces 18-Mile Project Spanning Chatsworth to PCH Commuters in the Los Angeles area should prepare for significant delays as...

Photo: Regarding Her Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Regarding Her Dinner at Hatchet Hall is Part of Planned Women’s History Month Celebration

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Events Showcase Women-Led Farms, Vineyards, and Chefs, Supporting ‘Regarding Her’ Nonprofit Hatchet Hall, the renowned Culver City restaurant, invited patrons...

Photo: Dunkin Donuts
Dining, News

Leap Day Brings Once-in-Four-Year Deals at Popular Restaurants All Day Long

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’, and More Roll Out Special Offers to Mark the Occasion Leap Day, that rare additional day occurring...

Photo: Sweet Lady Jane
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sweet Lady Jane’s Social Media Tease Continues As Locations Sport Hiring Notices

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Mysterious Posts Leave Fans Eager for the Return, But Questions Linger By Dolores Quintana After resurfacing on social media, the...
News, Video

(Video) Pro-Palestine Protest at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Protesters were there to protest the arrival of U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi Counter-protesters drove by in a car. @culvercitywlanews Pro-Palestine...
News, Video

(Video) Restaurants Replace Glass Front Doors After Late Night Robbery Spree in Del Ray

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Seven restaurants and small businesses in Del Rey and Venice, including Nick the Greek and Dudley Market, were robbed. Council...

Photo: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
News

Hollywood Royalty to Shine at 96th Oscars: First Wave of Star-Studded Presenter Lineup Unveiled

February 27, 2024

Read more
February 27, 2024

Incredible Lineup of Actors and Previous Oscar Winners Announced Executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor, along with executive producers Molly...

Photo: Facebook
News

Vote Smart, Vote Early: Streamlining Your 2024 Presidential Primary Experience in L.A. County

February 27, 2024

Read more
February 27, 2024

Skip the Lines and Save Time – Your Guide to Early Voting Options  In preparation for the upcoming 2024 Presidential...

Photo One: Dolores Quintana
News

Overnight Burglaries Rattle Del Rey, Venice: LAPD Investigates String of Incidents

February 27, 2024

Read more
February 27, 2024

Seven Businesses Targeted, Including Nick the Greek and Dudley Market The Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating a series...
News, Video

(Video) Heartfelt candlelight vigils in Westchester and West Hollywood for Nex Benedict

February 27, 2024

Read more
February 27, 2024

The non-binary 16 year old student with Choctaw ancestry died in Owasso, Oklahoma after being beaten by three older high...

Photo: Sweet Lady Jane Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sweet Lady Jane Sparks Hope of Return – Popular Bakery Hints at Reopening Across LA

February 27, 2024

Read more
February 27, 2024

After Abrupt Closures, Beloved Bakery Hints at a Comeback, Leaving Fans Intrigued  Sweet Lady Jane, a Los Angeles cake bakery...

Photo: SAG AFTRA
News

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Recognize Outstanding Performances in 2023

February 26, 2024

Read more
February 26, 2024

SAG Awards Celebrate Excellence in Motion Pictures and Television The prestigious Screen Actors Guild Awards® celebrated the excellence in motion...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Real Estate Giant Funds LAPD Union Fund to Sway L.A. City Council Election in March

February 26, 2024

Read more
February 26, 2024

Santa Monica Company Responsible for LA’s Largest Mass Eviction Gives $400,000 Santa Monica-based Real estate investment trust company Douglas Emmett...

Photo: Waymo
News

Waymo’s LA Expansion Hits Roadblock: CPUC Temporarily Halts Self-Driving Company’s Plans

February 26, 2024

Read more
February 26, 2024

California Public Utilities Commission suspends Waymo’s service expansion for 120 days. California’s Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has put a temporary...

Photo: Google Earth
News

Main Street Automatic Bollards Installation Will Require Street Closure

February 26, 2024

Read more
February 26, 2024

Plans to Streamline Traffic Control in Downtown Culver City to Proceed The Culver City Public Works Department is set to...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR