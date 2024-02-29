Construction Alert: Topanga Canyon Boulevard Faces Nightly Closures Starting March 4

Caltrans Announces 18-Mile Project Spanning Chatsworth to PCH

Commuters in the Los Angeles area should prepare for significant delays as construction work is set to commence on Topanga Canyon Boulevard, impacting a substantial stretch of the roadway.

According to Caltrans, the construction project will encompass approximately 18 miles of the nearly 20-mile Topanga Canyon Boulevard, spanning from Chatsworth to the Pacific Coast Highway. The construction activities are scheduled to commence on March 4 and will entail the closure of one lane in each direction from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on weeknights, Monday through Friday.

The closure is expected to cause disruptions to regular traffic flow during the evening and early morning hours, potentially leading to delays for commuters traveling through the affected areas.

Local authorities advise commuters to plan their routes accordingly and allow for extra travel time to accommodate for potential delays caused by the construction activities.

Further updates and details regarding the construction project are expected to be provided by Caltrans as work progresses.