February 29, 2024

Regarding Her Dinner at Hatchet Hall is Part of Planned Women’s History Month Celebration

Photo: Regarding Her Instagram

Events Showcase Women-Led Farms, Vineyards, and Chefs, Supporting ‘Regarding Her’ Nonprofit

Hatchet Hall, the renowned Culver City restaurant, invited patrons to an exclusive 5-course dinner experience priced at $110 per ticket. Set within the private dining room, this intimate culinary journey is a part of the women-led dinner series, held in collaboration with Regarding Her to commemorate Women’s History Month and highlight the contributions of female chefs, cooks, pastry and dessert chefs, and vintners. You can find more information here

The entire evening, from farm to table, will be orchestrated by women, showcasing their expertise and leadership within the hospitality industry. The event aims to honor and highlight the significant contributions of women in the culinary world.

A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sale will be donated to ‘Regarding Her,’ a nonprofit organization committed to accelerating the growth of women entrepreneurs and leaders in the food and beverage sector. The collaboration is a testament to the commitment to empowering women in the industry. While this first dinner has sold out, keep your eye on the Hatchet Hall Instagram page for further announcements for future events this month. 

Among the notable contributors to the event are CDC @inatalian, @windrosefarm, @fat+flour, @rossoblula, and @tessierwinery, each playing a pivotal role in creating a memorable and flavorful dining experience that will be hosted at Hatchet Hall. 

Regarding Her, the beneficiary of this initiative is dedicated to shaping an inclusive and thriving industry for women. Co-founder and Board Chair Mary Sue Milliken shares the organization’s ambition, stating, “Our ambition is to create an industry we want for ourselves and for future generations—one we can be proud of and in which women thrive.”

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
