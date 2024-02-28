Leap Day Brings Once-in-Four-Year Deals at Popular Restaurants All Day Long

Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’, and More Roll Out Special Offers to Mark the Occasion

Leap Day, that rare additional day occurring every four years, is being celebrated at various restaurants with exclusive deals. Krispy Kreme, known for its delectable doughnuts, is sweetening the occasion by offering a dozen Original Glazed® doughnuts for just $2.29 with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen. Additionally, individuals with a February 29th birthday can visit a Krispy Kreme shop and receive a FREE Original Glazed dozen, no purchase necessary, with proof of birthday.

Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said, “An extra day in the year is an irresistible opportunity for Krispy Kreme to be extra-sweet to our guests.”

Dunkin’ is also leaping into the Leap Day festivities with special offers for its Rewards members. On February 29th, members can enjoy a $2 Medium Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee when ordering through the Dunkin’ mobile app or scanning their Dunkin’ Rewards ID upon checkout. Additionally, Rewards members will earn 4X points on all Dunkin’ Rewards orders on Leap Day.

For those seeking a savory option, Chipotle is offering Rewards members a complimentary side of guacamole for online or app orders. Wendy’s is enticing customers on Leap Day with a free Cinnabon Pull-Apart during breakfast hours, available per vehicle in the drive-thru or one per dining room transaction.

Taco Bell is offering Crunchwraps to their Rewards Members, on the app only, for $2.29 each only for Leap Day. 7-11 has any combination of five wings for $2.29 at 7now.com. Burger King’s rewards program, Royal Perks, is offering four times the points on up to three online or in-app orders on February 29th.

Staples is getting in on the Leap Day action by giving away 29,000 free passport photos nationwide. The office supply giant is also offering 29 times the points on select travel and office essentials through its new Staples Easy Rewards program.

Yogurtland is enticing its rewards program members with triple points on any food or beverage purchase on February 29th, while Insomnia Cookies offers a free classic cookie when customers purchase any pack of six or 12 cookies between February 26th and March 3rd.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is tempting customers with its signature Pizookies for just $2.29 when they make a $10 minimum purchase while dining in.