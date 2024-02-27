February 28, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Hollywood Royalty to Shine at 96th Oscars: First Wave of Star-Studded Presenter Lineup Unveiled

Photo: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Incredible Lineup of Actors and Previous Oscar Winners Announced

Executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor, along with executive producers Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan, announced the first slate of talent who will present at the 96th Oscars. The first wave of exciting A-list presenters is set to dazzle at the Academy Awards ceremony. 

The star-studded lineup includes Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeoh, and Zendaya.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th Oscars ceremony is scheduled to air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the new time of 7:00 p.m. EDT/4:00 p.m. PDT. Kapoor, McNearney, and Mullan hinted at more talent announcements in the weeks leading up to the highly anticipated event.

Mark your calendars for the grand affair, as the 96th Oscars will take place at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, captivating audiences on television screens across ABC and in over 200 territories worldwide.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Vote Smart, Vote Early: Streamlining Your 2024 Presidential Primary Experience in L.A. County

February 27, 2024

Read more
February 27, 2024

Skip the Lines and Save Time – Your Guide to Early Voting Options  In preparation for the upcoming 2024 Presidential...

Photo One: Dolores Quintana
News

Overnight Burglaries Rattle Del Rey, Venice: LAPD Investigates String of Incidents

February 27, 2024

Read more
February 27, 2024

Seven Businesses Targeted, Including Nick the Greek and Dudley Market The Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating a series...
News, Video

(Video) Heartfelt candlelight vigils in Westchester and West Hollywood for Nex Benedict

February 27, 2024

Read more
February 27, 2024

The non-binary 16 year old student with Choctaw ancestry died in Owasso, Oklahoma after being beaten by three older high...

Photo: Sweet Lady Jane Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sweet Lady Jane Sparks Hope of Return – Popular Bakery Hints at Reopening Across LA

February 27, 2024

Read more
February 27, 2024

After Abrupt Closures, Beloved Bakery Hints at a Comeback, Leaving Fans Intrigued  Sweet Lady Jane, a Los Angeles cake bakery...

Photo: SAG AFTRA
News

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Recognize Outstanding Performances in 2023

February 26, 2024

Read more
February 26, 2024

SAG Awards Celebrate Excellence in Motion Pictures and Television The prestigious Screen Actors Guild Awards® celebrated the excellence in motion...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Real Estate Giant Funds LAPD Union Fund to Sway L.A. City Council Election in March

February 26, 2024

Read more
February 26, 2024

Santa Monica Company Responsible for LA’s Largest Mass Eviction Gives $400,000 Santa Monica-based Real estate investment trust company Douglas Emmett...

Photo: Waymo
News

Waymo’s LA Expansion Hits Roadblock: CPUC Temporarily Halts Self-Driving Company’s Plans

February 26, 2024

Read more
February 26, 2024

California Public Utilities Commission suspends Waymo’s service expansion for 120 days. California’s Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has put a temporary...

Photo: Google Earth
News

Main Street Automatic Bollards Installation Will Require Street Closure

February 26, 2024

Read more
February 26, 2024

Plans to Streamline Traffic Control in Downtown Culver City to Proceed The Culver City Public Works Department is set to...

Photo: Film Independent
News

39th Independent Spirit Awards Celebrates Independent Cinema in Santa Monica

February 25, 2024

Read more
February 25, 2024

Santa Monica Pier Hosts Annual Awards Ceremony Amid Pro-Palestinian Protest The 39th Independent Spirit Awards ceremony, another precursor to the...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

U.S. Supreme Court Refuses to Consider Landlords’ Challenge to Rent-Control Laws

February 25, 2024

Read more
February 25, 2024

New York Landlords’ Bid to Challenge Rent-Control Laws Fails The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a significant property rights...
News, Video

(Video) Baltaire’s DJ Brunch is Ready to Make Your Weekend Fabulous

February 23, 2024

Read more
February 23, 2024

Baltaire is America’s Favorite Neighborhood Steakhouse. A Contemporary Restaurant in Brentwood With Classic Genes, Baltaire Is Where to Enjoy Brunch...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Launches Early Voting Center for City Residents for Upcoming Elections

February 22, 2024

Read more
February 22, 2024

Municipal Government Provides Residents With Convenient Options for Early Voting. As the upcoming elections draw near, Culver City residents are...

Photo: Office of the Mayor
News

Los Angeles Mayor Joins President Biden to Announce $1.2B Student Loan Relief

February 22, 2024

Read more
February 22, 2024

President Biden in a Groundbreaking Move to Alleviate Student Debt Burdens. On February 21, Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles...

Photo: Getty Photos
Dining, News

Los Angeles County Takes Grubhub to Court Alleging Deceptive Practices

February 22, 2024

Read more
February 22, 2024

Legal Action Initiated Against Grubhub for Alleged False Advertising Los Angeles County has initiated legal proceedings against food delivery giant...
News, Video

(Video) Russian River’s Pliny the Younger 2024 at Father’s Office in Culver City

February 22, 2024

Read more
February 22, 2024

Russian River’s Pliny the Younger 2024  at Father’s Office in Culver City. The ticket got you two pours of the...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR