Hollywood Royalty to Shine at 96th Oscars: First Wave of Star-Studded Presenter Lineup Unveiled

Incredible Lineup of Actors and Previous Oscar Winners Announced

Executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor, along with executive producers Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan, announced the first slate of talent who will present at the 96th Oscars. The first wave of exciting A-list presenters is set to dazzle at the Academy Awards ceremony.

The star-studded lineup includes Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeoh, and Zendaya.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th Oscars ceremony is scheduled to air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the new time of 7:00 p.m. EDT/4:00 p.m. PDT. Kapoor, McNearney, and Mullan hinted at more talent announcements in the weeks leading up to the highly anticipated event.

Mark your calendars for the grand affair, as the 96th Oscars will take place at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, captivating audiences on television screens across ABC and in over 200 territories worldwide.