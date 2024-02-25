39th Independent Spirit Awards Celebrates Independent Cinema in Santa Monica

Santa Monica Pier Hosts Annual Awards Ceremony Amid Pro-Palestinian Protest

The 39th Independent Spirit Awards ceremony, another precursor to the Academy Awards, was held on Sunday, February 25, on Santa Monica’s beach in a tent, as usual. The celebration of independent film and television was hosted by Aidy Bryant and streamed on Film Independent’s YouTube Channel.

The gala was the site of a protest by pro-Palestinian activists who had a loudspeaker that played a loop of pro-Palestinian sentiments that started over half an hour into the event. The program continued as scheduled despite the chants being heard for the rest of the ceremony.

Feature films in contention for Academy Awards like Past Lives, American Fiction, May December, The Holdovers, and Academy of a Fall all won awards at the Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday.

Best Feature:

Past Lives (Winner)

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

May December

Passages

We Grown Now

Best Director:

Celine Song, Past Lives (Winner)

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Todd Haynes, May December

William Oldroyd, Eileen

Ira Sachs, Passages



Best First Feature:

A Thousand and One (Winner)

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Chronicles of a Wandering Saint

Earth Mama

Upon Entry

Best Lead Performance:

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction (Winner)

Jessica Chastain, Memory

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Trace Lysette, Monica

Natalie Portman, May December

Judy Reyes, Birth/Rebirth

Franz Rogowski, Passages

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Best Supporting Performance:

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers (Winner)

Erika Alexander, American Fiction

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Noah Galvin, Theater Camp

Anne Hathaway, Eileen

Glenn Howerton, BlackBerry

Marin Ireland, Eileen

Charles Melton, May December

Catalina Saavedra, Rotting in the Sun

Ben Whishaw, Passages

Best Breakthrough Performance:

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers (Winner)

Marshawn Lynch, Bottoms

Atibon Nazaire, Mountains

Tia Nomore, Earth Mama

Anaita Wali Zada, Fremont

Best Screenplay:

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction (Winner)

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Laura Moss, Brendan J. O’Brien, Birth/Rebirth

Emma Seligman, Rachel Sennott, Bottoms

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best First Screenplay:

Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik, May December (Winner)

Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt, Theater Camp

Tomás Gómez Bustillo, Chronicles of a Wandering Saint

Laurel Parmet, The Starling Girl

Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastián Vásquez, Upon Entry

Best Cinematography:

Eigil Bryld, The Holdovers (Winner)

Katelin Arizmendi, Monica

Jomo Fray, All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Pablo Lozano, Chronicles of a Wandering Saint

Pat Scola, We Grown Now

Best Editing:

Daniel Garber, How to Blow Up a Pipeline (Winner)

Santiago Cendejas, Gabriel Díaz, Sofía Subercaseaux, Rotting in the Sun

Stephanie Filo, We Grown Now

Jon Philpot, Theater Camp

Emanuele Tiziani, Upon Entry

Best Documentary:

Four Daughters (Winner)

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

Bye Bye Tiberias

Kokomo City

The Mother of All Lies

Best International Film:

Anatomy of a Fall (Winner)

Godland

Mami Wata

Tótem

The Zone of Interest

Robert Altman Award:

Showing Up

Director: Kelly Reichardt

Casting Director: Gayle Keller

Ensemble Cast: André Benjamin, Hong Chau, Judd Hirsch, Heather Lawless, James Le Gros, John Magaro, Matt Malloy, Amanda Plummer, Maryann Plunkett, Denzel Rodriguez, Michelle Williams

Someone to Watch Award:

Monica Sorelle, Director of Mountains (Winner)

Joanna Arnow, Director of The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed

Laura Moss, Director of Birth/Rebirth



Truer Than Fiction Award:

Set Hernandez, Director of unseen (Winner)

Jesse Short Bull, Laura Tomaselli, Director of Lakota Nation vs. United States

Sierra Urich, Director of Joonam

John Cassavetes Award:

Fremont (Winner)

The Artifice Girl

Cadejo Blanco

Rotting in the Sun

The Unknown Country

Producers Award:

Monique Walton (Winner)

Rachael Fung

Graham Swon



Television:

Best New Scripted Series:

Beef (Winner)

Dreaming Whilst Black

I’m a Virgo

Jury Duty

Slip

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series:

Dear Mama (Winner)

Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court

Murder in Big Horn

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence

Wrestlers

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series:

Ali Wong, Beef (Winner)

Emma Corrin, A Murder at the End of the World

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis

Jharrel Jerome, I’m a Virgo

Zoe Lister-Jones, Slip

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent

Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series:

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us (Winner)

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us

Billie Eilish, Swarm

Jack Farthing, Rain Dogs

Adina Porter, The Changeling

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Benny Safdie, The Curse

Luke Tennie, Shrinking

Olivia Washington, I’m a Virgo

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series:

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us (Winner)

Clark Backo, The Changeling

Aria Mia Loberti, All the Light We Cannot See

Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black

Kara Young, I’m a Virgo

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series:

Jury Duty

Ensemble Cast: Alan Barinholtz, Susan Berger, Cassandra Blair, David Brown, Kirk Fox, Ross Kimball, Pramode Kumar, Trisha LaFache, Mekki Leeper, James Marsden, Edy Modica, Kerry O’Neill, Rashida Olayiwola, Whitney Rice, Maria Russell, Ishmel Sahid, Ben Seaward, Ron Song, Evan Williams