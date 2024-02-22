(Video) Russian River’s Pliny the Younger 2024 at Father’s Office in Culver City

Russian River’s Pliny the Younger 2024 at Father’s Office in Culver City. The ticket got you two pours of the Younger 2024 and a third glass of any other Russian River Beer. We chose Russian River R&D since it was only on tap for a limited time. We had the delicious Father’s Office burger and fries.
Russian River's Pliny the Younger 2024 at Father's Office in Culver City. The ticket got you two pours of the Younger 2024 and a third glass of any other Russian River Beer. We chose Russian River R&D, since it was only on tap for a limited time. We had the delicious Father's Office burger and fries.