Culver City Launches Early Voting Center for City Residents for Upcoming Elections

Municipal Government Provides Residents With Convenient Options for Early Voting.

As the upcoming elections draw near, Culver City residents are encouraged to take advantage of the 11-Day Vote Center at City Hall’s Patacchia Room. Located at 9770 Culver Boulevard, the Early Voting Center opens its doors on February 24th, offering a convenient and accessible way for residents to cast their votes.

To facilitate a smooth voting experience, the City Hall location provides free parking, and residents are also encouraged to explore the option of using CulverCityBus for transportation.

There are various methods available for residents to return their ballots. Whether opting for the traditional mail-in method, with no postage required, utilizing designated Vote by Mail Ballot Drop Box locations, or visiting any Vote Center in Los Angeles County, residents have flexibility in choosing the most convenient option for them.

It’s important to note that if a ballot is postmarked by Election Day and received within seven days by the Department, it will be processed, verified, and counted, as per Election Code Section 3020(b).

City officials urge residents to make a plan for voting and encourage reaching out to the City Clerk’s Office for any inquiries. The office can be contacted at (310) 253-5851 or via email at city.clerk@culvercity.org.