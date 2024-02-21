Beloved Los Angeles Restaurant Manzke to Close Alongside Bicyclette on March 2

Culinary power couple Walter and Margarita Manzke Continue on with République

By Dolores Quintana

Chefs Walter and Margarita Manzke are quietly closing two of their three remaining restaurants in West Los Angeles as of March 2. Manzke, a Michelin-starred tasting menu restaurant where dinners last three hours, was opened in 2022 and is the most expensive restaurant in Los Angeles, with the tasting menu dinner priced at $295. Fans of the restaurants have flocked to have one last dining experience, and there seem to be no reservations available for the rest of the month.

Bicyclette is a “Parisian-inspired restaurant featuring the best of Paris’s iconic bistro culture and California’s fresh ingredients” that is a favorite of gourmands in the city, including the Los Angeles Times chief food critic, Bill Addison, who has already written an ode to his last visit to the restaurant.

The pair has already closed two of their five restaurants in Los Angeles: Sari Sari Store at the Grand Central Market in Downtown Los Angeles and Petty Cash Taqueria in West Los Angeles. The renowned République is their last remaining restaurant and will not be affected by the closures.

While no explanation was given for the two closures last year, Walter Mazke said, in a statement to the Los Angeles Times, “Our partners, along with Marge and I, have decided it is best to close Manzke and Bicyclette. We will continue to operate the two restaurants as we have previously done until March 2. As we work things out and have further details, we will be happy to share them with you.”

Chef Margarita Manzke won the James Beard Award For Outstanding Pastry Chef in 2022.