Tragic Fire Engulfs Home in Culver City: Two People Found Inside

Photo: Getty Photos

Los Angeles and Culver City Fire Departments Battle Blaze

At 6:55 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), with assistance from the Culver City Fire Department, responded to a fully engulfed house fire at 4922 S Sycamore Drive in Culver City. The single-story, tagged, and seemingly vacant residence became the focal point of an intense firefighting effort. 

It took the coordinated efforts of 37 LAFD firefighters, working for 41 minutes, to successfully extinguish the flames and contain the fire to the unit where it originated. The firefighters, after gaining control, made a grim discovery as they found two individuals inside the property.

Emergency medical services were promptly deployed, with one patient being transported in an unknown condition. Tragically, the second individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the fire and the identity of the deceased individual have yet to be disclosed, pending further investigation.

