February 13, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Tax Relief is Available for Natural Disasters

Photo: Facebook

From the Los Angeles County Assessor’s office

By Jeff Prang, Los Angeles County Assessor

This has been a challenging few months when it comes to our weather because we’ve been ravaged by severe storms not experienced in decades. The damage has been extensive throughout California, and our region has suffered significantly. The rain totals have been historic, with meteorologists indicating the most recent storm was the third wettest over a two-day period since 1877.

My entire office extends our sincerest regard to all those suffering from these storms, and we do have a program that offers property tax relief for qualified property owners. 

It’s understandable that those affected by these storms would not be thinking about their property taxes at this difficult time. However, I did want to remind them there is property tax relief available in the event of damage to their property resulting from these types of natural disasters. 

By filing a claim for Misfortune & Calamity relief within one year of the incident, properties that have sustained a minimum of $10,000 in damage or destruction may be eligible for a refund of taxes already paid and lower annual tax bills until the property is repaired or rebuilt. 

This property tax relief is available to owners of homes, business equipment, fixtures, orchards, or other agricultural groves, and to owners of aircraft, boats, and certain manufactured homes. It is not available to property that is not assessable, such as state-licensed manufactured homes or household furnishings.

As stated, the claim has to be filed with my office within 12 months of the event, whether it be caused by fire, earthquake, flooding or any other natural disaster, for that matter. The savings can be for a total loss of the property or a percentage of the damage as long as it’s $10,000 or more. The percentage is calculated by the appraiser using a standard formula, oftentimes in conjunction with other factors such as existing insurance. 

If granted, the assessed value of your property will be reduced, effective from the date the damage occurred until the damaged structures are rebuilt or repaired, the property undergoes a change in ownership, or a base year value transfer is affected.  

Furthermore, we are going to be proactively identifying eligible properties so the process can be moved forward expeditiously. These types of reassessments led to millions of dollars in property tax relief a few years back during a significant event known as the Woolsey Fire, as well as victims of the Rolling Hills Estates landslides where homes were red-tagged as uninhabitable when the ground collapsed underneath their foundations, reducing homes to rubble.

The M&C claim forms – known as the Application for Reassessment: Property Damaged or Destroyed by Misfortune or Calamity (ADS-820) – can be obtained online at https://assessor.lacounty.gov/tax-relief/disaster-relief or by phone at (213) 974-8658.

Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang leads the largest local public property assessment agency in the nation. His office of about 1,400 appraisers and support staff is dedicated to creating an accurate and timely property Assessment Roll. This year, the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office conducted more than 2.5 million real estate and business assessments valued at nearly $2 trillion.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Culver City Police Department
News

Culver City Police Department Unveils 2023 End-of-Year Report

February 12, 2024

Read more
February 12, 2024

Insights into Crime, Arrests, and Community Engagement The Culver City Police Department has recently published its comprehensive 2023 End-of-Year Report,...

Photo: IHOP
Dining, Food & Drink, News

IHOP Celebrates National Pancake Day with Free Short Stack Deal and Fundraising Campaign

February 12, 2024

Read more
February 12, 2024

Get Ready for Flapjack Fun: IHOP Offers Free Pancakes and Raises Funds to Fight Hunger Before rushing to your local...

Photo: Facebook
News

Beyoncé Shocks the Superbowl with Verizon Ad, New Music, and Surprise Album Announcement

February 11, 2024

Read more
February 11, 2024

Superstar Drops Unexpected Tracks ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and ’16 Carriages’ as She Teases Country-Themed Album, ‘Renaissance: Volume II Every year...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles County Launches Ambitious Plan to Erase Lingering Racist Language in Housing Records

February 11, 2024

Read more
February 11, 2024

Efforts Begin to Remove Embedded Bias in Housing Documents The legacy of discriminatory housing practices lingers in Los Angeles County...

Photo: SHoP Architects
News, Real Estate

New Mixed-Use Development Takes Shape Near La Cienega/Jefferson Station

February 11, 2024

Read more
February 11, 2024

Lendlease and Aware Super’s Habitat Project Takes Flight in Baldwin Hills  Metro’s La Cienega/Jefferson Station, formerly a Public Storage facility...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News, Real Estate

Unlocking Flood Protection: Why Many Californians Remain Unaware of Gaps in Insurance Coverage

February 11, 2024

Read more
February 11, 2024

Don’t Let the Storm Catch You Unprepared – Need for Flood Insurance in California In a state prone to various...
News, Video

(Video) Mudslide in the Beverly Hills Post Office Area

February 9, 2024

Read more
February 9, 2024

An entire part of the street and a car buried under mud. @culvercitywlanews Mudslide in the Beverly Hills Post Office...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News

Los Angeles County Property Owners May Qualify for Tax Relief Following Recent Natural Disasters

February 8, 2024

Read more
February 8, 2024

Misfortune and Calamity (M&C) Program Could Give Some Disaster-Affected Residents Help  With so much damage from the recent atmospheric river...

Photo: Facebook
News

Dominic H. Choi Becomes Interim Chief of Los Angeles Police Department

February 8, 2024

Read more
February 8, 2024

First Asian-American to Lead LAPD, Receives Unanimous Board Approval The Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners has appointed Assistant Chief...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Fatal Hit-and-Run Tragedy in LA: Public’s Help Needed in Investigation

February 8, 2024

Read more
February 8, 2024

Los Angeles Police Seek Witnesses for Crucial Information The West Traffic Division detectives of the Los Angeles Police Department are...

Photo: Facebook
News

Atmospheric River Update: Thursday Midday and Final Update for Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and Malibu

February 8, 2024

Read more
February 8, 2024

Storm System Has Moved On, Closures Continue, But Efforts to Repair Damage Begin By Dolores Quintana In the last emergency...

Photo: Didi West Hollywood
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate Lunar New Year with Culinary Delights at ĐiĐi in West Hollywood

February 8, 2024

Read more
February 8, 2024

Didi Restaurant’s Superbowl Package For Ten Available As the Lunar New Year approaches, ĐiĐi restaurant invites you to savor a...

Photo One: Instagram: Coucou
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Breakaway Cafe and Coucou to Expand: New Locations Coming to Venice and West Hollywood

February 7, 2024

Read more
February 7, 2024

Breakaway Cafe to Open a Window Space, Coucou Sets Its Sights on West Hollywood 2024 is bringing exciting news for...

Photo One : Instagram: Telefèric Barcelona
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Valentine’s Day Dining Guide: Find Your Perfect Spot for Love or Friendship Celebrations

February 7, 2024

Read more
February 7, 2024

Restaurants Offering Specials for Yourself, Your Loved Ones and Friends Are you stumped for just the right restaurant to celebrate...

Photo: Pizza Hut
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pizza Hut Unveils Spicy-Sweet Hot Honey Pizza for Valentine’s, Launches Goodbye Pies

February 7, 2024

Read more
February 7, 2024

Pizza Hut’s Latest Valentine’s Day Campaign Offers a Unique Way to Break Up Pizza Hut is turning heartbreak into a...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR