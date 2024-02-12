February 13, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

IHOP Celebrates National Pancake Day with Free Short Stack Deal and Fundraising Campaign

Photo: IHOP

Get Ready for Flapjack Fun: IHOP Offers Free Pancakes and Raises Funds to Fight Hunger

Before rushing to your local IHOP to savor the delectable delight of a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes, here are a few essential details to keep in mind regarding the National Pancake Day deal.

The promotional offer, available at participating IHOP locations nationwide, comes with specific limits and exclusions, as outlined below:

  • Guests are entitled to one free short stack comprising three buttermilk pancakes.
  • The free short stack can only be ordered during the promotional hours between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Participation and hours may vary by restaurant location.

IHOP’s National Pancake Day, an annual tradition eagerly anticipated by people who love pancakes, is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Feb. 13, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations.

For the month of February, IHOP has initiated a month-long fundraising campaign aimed at supporting individuals grappling with food insecurity. Throughout February, customers are encouraged to contribute a few dollars or more to their bills, both in-restaurant and online. IHOP has partnered with Feeding America® for a Month of Giving campaign. During the entire month of February, guests are encouraged to contribute $1, $2, $3, or more to their checks when dining in or when ordering online. For every $1 donated, the campaign will provide ten meals to individuals experiencing hunger in local communities across the United States.

Lauren Biedron, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “Tackling food insecurity is not something we can do alone, and we are thrilled to have partners like IHOP join us in the movement to end hunger – to directly support our communities and nourish futures.”

Actress Xochitl Gomez is actively supporting IHOP’s Month of Giving and the upcoming National Pancake Day celebration on February 13. “I am excited to work with IHOP this month for their Month of Giving campaign and in celebration of the best day of the year, National Pancake Day,” said Gomez. “IHOP’s Month of Giving campaign is the perfect combination of eating at my favorite restaurant, giving back to the community, and leaving with a smile and full heart.”

For additional information on IHOP’s Stacking Up Joy platform or to locate the nearest restaurant, visit IHOP.com.

