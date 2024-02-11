February 12, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

New Mixed-Use Development Takes Shape Near La Cienega/Jefferson Station

Photo: SHoP Architects

Lendlease and Aware Super’s Habitat Project Takes Flight in Baldwin Hills 

Metro’s La Cienega/Jefferson Station, formerly a Public Storage facility at 3401 S. La Cienega Boulevard in Baldwin Hills, is a new construction site as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Last year, Lendlease and Aware Super initiated work on the Habitat mixed-use development, marking a significant addition to the local skyline.

The ambitious plans involve constructing two buildings featuring 260 apartments and 253,000 square feet of office space strategically situated above parking accommodations for 700 vehicles. The project, approved with density bonus incentives, allows for a larger residential structure than standard zoning rules would permit. In return, the development includes provisions for 22 units of deed-restricted, very low-income, affordable housing, along with an additional seven apartments designated as workforce housing.

Designed by SHoP Architects in their inaugural Los Angeles project, Habitat comprises a 12-story residential building and a six-story office building. Both structures boast terrace decks serving as balconies and amenity spaces for tenants. A ground-level expanse of approximately one acre is dedicated to open space, seamlessly connecting to the adjacent bike trail.

Shop Architect’s website describes the project, scheduled for completion in 2025, saying on their website, “Situated adjacent to the La Cienega/Jefferson light rail station, bike paths accessing the citywide network, and direct connections to significant city parks, this project with Lendlease represents a new vision for ecological living in Los Angeles. On its 3.5 acre site, the program includes a 260-unit residential building with two amenity decks and a six-story, 250,000 square foot office building, the latter constructed of efficiently assembled and carbon sequestering mass timber technology. Ground floor retail completes the offering, designed to concentrate pedestrian activity and create a joyful and resilient urban environment.”

