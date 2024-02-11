February 12, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Launches Ambitious Plan to Erase Lingering Racist Language in Housing Records

Photo: Getty Photos

Efforts Begin to Remove Embedded Bias in Housing Documents

The legacy of discriminatory housing practices lingers in Los Angeles County property records, revealing a troubling history of racial restrictions that were once legally enforced. While legislation has long prohibited such discriminatory practices, the remnants of this dark era persist in housing agreements and records, impacting new buyers. The Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk has begun a project to remove this language in property records to change that as reported by ABC 7 News. 

The passage of Assembly Bill 1466 (AB 1466). AB 1466 extends the current law and will allow the RR/CC to identify and redact discriminatory and restrictive language on any and all historical public records, pre-dating the current law.  Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan said in a press release in 2022, “Our services and programs must reflect our county’s ideals and philosophies on race and equity. This legislation aligns with our direction to adopt antiracist practices and design programs that promote equity, diversity, and inclusion.”

Dean Logan, Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk of Los Angeles County, highlighted the extensive challenge ahead, stating, “We have over 130 million property records that we maintain in perpetuity, equating to 460 million pages of text.” In response to AB 1466, the county is embarking on a comprehensive process to identify and eliminate racially discriminatory language from “restrictive covenants,” also known as CCRs, which were private contracts outlining various property restrictions as quoted by ABC 7 News.

Historical research conducted by Laura Redford, a visiting assistant professor at Brigham Young University, sheds light on the insidious nature of these agreements. Racial restrictions were often cleverly woven into seemingly innocuous clauses, effectively segregating communities based on class and race. Redford’s findings reveal that by 1939, nearly half (47%) of all residential neighborhoods in Los Angeles County were subject to restrictive covenants forbidding certain racial groups.

Some agreements dictated specific spending requirements for building homes, while others imposed restrictions on property use, such as prohibiting stores or distilleries. Advertisements from that era openly promoted these discriminatory practices, with one Culver City housing development, for instance, explicitly offering “lots and presents restricted to Caucasian race.” as quoted by ABC 7 News.

To address this deeply rooted issue, L.A. County has initiated a roughly 10-year redaction project, funded by a new $2 document recording fee. The process begins with digital records, but Logan noted, “We still have 40 million records maintained on microfilm or in their original paper form.” This initiative marks a significant step toward dismantling the last vestiges of racial discrimination embedded in the region’s housing records, as quoted by ABC 7 News.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: SHoP Architects
News, Real Estate

New Mixed-Use Development Takes Shape Near La Cienega/Jefferson Station

February 11, 2024

Read more
February 11, 2024

Lendlease and Aware Super’s Habitat Project Takes Flight in Baldwin Hills  Metro’s La Cienega/Jefferson Station, formerly a Public Storage facility...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News, Real Estate

Unlocking Flood Protection: Why Many Californians Remain Unaware of Gaps in Insurance Coverage

February 11, 2024

Read more
February 11, 2024

Don’t Let the Storm Catch You Unprepared – Need for Flood Insurance in California In a state prone to various...
News, Video

(Video) Mudslide in the Beverly Hills Post Office Area

February 9, 2024

Read more
February 9, 2024

An entire part of the street and a car buried under mud. @culvercitywlanews Mudslide in the Beverly Hills Post Office...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News

Los Angeles County Property Owners May Qualify for Tax Relief Following Recent Natural Disasters

February 8, 2024

Read more
February 8, 2024

Misfortune and Calamity (M&C) Program Could Give Some Disaster-Affected Residents Help  With so much damage from the recent atmospheric river...

Photo: Facebook
News

Dominic H. Choi Becomes Interim Chief of Los Angeles Police Department

February 8, 2024

Read more
February 8, 2024

First Asian-American to Lead LAPD, Receives Unanimous Board Approval The Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners has appointed Assistant Chief...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Fatal Hit-and-Run Tragedy in LA: Public’s Help Needed in Investigation

February 8, 2024

Read more
February 8, 2024

Los Angeles Police Seek Witnesses for Crucial Information The West Traffic Division detectives of the Los Angeles Police Department are...

Photo: Facebook
News

Atmospheric River Update: Thursday Midday and Final Update for Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and Malibu

February 8, 2024

Read more
February 8, 2024

Storm System Has Moved On, Closures Continue, But Efforts to Repair Damage Begin By Dolores Quintana In the last emergency...

Photo: Didi West Hollywood
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate Lunar New Year with Culinary Delights at ĐiĐi in West Hollywood

February 8, 2024

Read more
February 8, 2024

Didi Restaurant’s Superbowl Package For Ten Available As the Lunar New Year approaches, ĐiĐi restaurant invites you to savor a...

Photo One: Instagram: Coucou
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Breakaway Cafe and Coucou to Expand: New Locations Coming to Venice and West Hollywood

February 7, 2024

Read more
February 7, 2024

Breakaway Cafe to Open a Window Space, Coucou Sets Its Sights on West Hollywood 2024 is bringing exciting news for...

Photo One : Instagram: Telefèric Barcelona
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Valentine’s Day Dining Guide: Find Your Perfect Spot for Love or Friendship Celebrations

February 7, 2024

Read more
February 7, 2024

Restaurants Offering Specials for Yourself, Your Loved Ones and Friends Are you stumped for just the right restaurant to celebrate...

Photo: Pizza Hut
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pizza Hut Unveils Spicy-Sweet Hot Honey Pizza for Valentine’s, Launches Goodbye Pies

February 7, 2024

Read more
February 7, 2024

Pizza Hut’s Latest Valentine’s Day Campaign Offers a Unique Way to Break Up Pizza Hut is turning heartbreak into a...

Photo: Facebook
News

Atmospheric River Update for Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and Malibu: February 6, 2024

February 7, 2024

Read more
February 7, 2024

Mudslides, Power Outages, and Road Closures Continue, Rain Not Over Mayor Karen Bass, along with other city leaders, updated the...
News, Video

(Video) Fallen Eucalyptus Tree Blocks Bundy Avenue

February 7, 2024

Read more
February 7, 2024

LADWP Works to Repair Power Lines @culvercitywlanews Fallen Eucalyptus Tree Blocks Bundy Avenue. LADWP Works to Repair Power Lines #storm...

Photo: IMDB
News, Upbeat Beat

Celebrate Black Excellence in Film: AMC’s $5 Fan Faves for the Month of February

February 6, 2024

Read more
February 6, 2024

Daily Screenings of Iconic Films Featuring Black Filmmakers and Actors. In a month-long tribute to extraordinary African American stories, AMC...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City’s Caution Amid Rain: Evacuation Warning Extended in Culver Crest

February 6, 2024

Read more
February 6, 2024

Understanding Differences Between Evacuation Warning and Order As Tuesday’s persistent rain continues and will extend into Wednesday after a brief...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR