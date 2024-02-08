February 9, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Fatal Hit-and-Run Tragedy in LA: Public’s Help Needed in Investigation

Photo: Getty Photos

Los Angeles Police Seek Witnesses for Crucial Information

The West Traffic Division detectives of the Los Angeles Police Department are seeking the public’s help as they investigate a fatal hit-and-run incident that claimed a man’s life.

On February 2, 2024, at approximately 8:10 p.m., a dark-colored SUV traveling eastbound on Washington Place collided with a man crossing the street in an unmarked crosswalk. The SUV briefly stopped but then fled the scene without providing necessary identification or aid.

Culver City Fire Department paramedics responded promptly, providing immediate medical attention, but unfortunately, the victim succumbed to the injuries at the scene.

While the victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, West Traffic Division detectives are urging anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward with information.

Drivers are reminded of their legal obligation to stop after a collision, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves. Pedestrians are cautioned to exercise caution, especially during nighttime hours, when crossing streets.

The City Council initiated the Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund in 2015, offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction.

Witnesses or those with information about the collision are urged to contact the West Traffic Division Detective Section at (213) 473-0234. Anonymous tips can be provided to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also use the “P3 Tips” mobile application, selecting LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

