Dominic H. Choi Becomes Interim Chief of Los Angeles Police Department

Photo: Facebook

First Asian-American to Lead LAPD, Receives Unanimous Board Approval

The Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners has appointed Assistant Chief Dominic H. Choi as the Interim Chief of the Los Angeles Police Department in a unanimous decision.

Mayor Karen Bass expressed optimism about the appointment, stating, “This will continue our work to make Los Angeles safer. I look forward to working with Interim Chief Choi in the coming months as he provides steady and stable leadership for our police department.”

Interim Chief Choi, a local and son of Korean immigrants, began his career with the Los Angeles Police Department in 1995 after obtaining his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California. With over 28 years of service, he has held various roles, including Detective, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, and, most recently, Deputy Chief.

The appointment is set to take effect on Friday, March 1, 2024, making Interim Chief Choi the first Asian-American to lead the Los Angeles Police Department. The Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners issued a statement expressing confidence in Choi’s leadership, emphasizing his vast experience and well-respected status within the Department and the community.

