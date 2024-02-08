Celebrate Lunar New Year with Culinary Delights at ĐiĐi in West Hollywood

Didi Restaurant’s Superbowl Package For Ten Available

As the Lunar New Year approaches, ĐiĐi restaurant invites you to savor a delectable array of specialty menu items from February 10th to the 17th. The restaurant, located at 755 N La Cienega Blvd., is set to offer an enticing selection that captures the spirit of the celebration.

The menu features four dishes, each crafted with precision and flavors that reflect the richness of Lunar New Year traditions. Among the highlights are:

1. Thit Kho

Braised pork belly, quail eggs, coconut, scallion

2. Garlic Noodle

Jumbo crab, scallion, oyster sauce, parmesan

3. Chicken Chili Oil Wonton

Garlic chili crunch, black vinegar, scallion, cilantro, Thai basil, sesame

4. Mochi

Ginger simple syrup

In addition to the Lunar New Year menu, ĐiĐi presents the Super Bowl Package at $200, featuring a variety of mouthwatering treats:

– Chicken Wings

Fish Sauce Glaze, Green Onion

– Vegetable Spring Rolls

Shiitake, Jicama, Herbs, Fish Sauce, Peanut Sauce

– Pork Belly Sliders

Lemongrass Honey Glaze, Pickles, Slaw

– Didi Fried Rice

Jasmine Rice, Chinese Sausage, Green Beans, Sambal

– Little Gem Caesar

Pulled Chicken, Herbs, Parmesan, Crispy Chicken Skin

Ideal for sharing, the Super Bowl Package serves up to 10 people. You can order the Superbowl package here.